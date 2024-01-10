50 Cent says he will be abstaining from sex in 2024

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

50 Cent has revealed he’s saying “no” to having sex in 2024.

The famed rapper – born Curtis Jackson – is focusing on himself for the next 12 months, which means a romantic relationship isn’t in the cards for him. Speaking directly to his audience on Instagram, the 48-year-old explained: “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals.”

“I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” he continued on 9 January, tagging his alcohol brands.

The “Intro” creator launched Branson Cognac in 2018. But 50 had already debuted his champagne company, Le Chemin Du Roi.

On Instagram, the Grammy winner’s loyal fans showed their support for his goal in the comments.

“I’m right there with you, @50cent! I’m focused and disciplined,” one individual wrote, while another said: “You can do it! Keep the faith. I’m right there with you, same page... Abstinence until marriage, if marriage.”

A third added: “Executive mode, mogul moves, positive vibes only!”

“A King…see this is why I respect you so much,” one woman remarked.

Another follower noted: “Life is exactly what you make it, if you focus on showing up 365 days a year nothing can stop you!”

Though 50 Cent didn’t specify the project he was working on, the rapper is currently working on a documentary about the sexual assault allegations against P Diddy.

In December, 50 Cent’s representative confirmed the film while in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

The spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

“Proceeds from this documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape,” 50 Cent wrote in his announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The “Many Men” vocalist finished his Final Lap Tour last year.