8 stellar brands and products for your summer glow up

Looking to revamp your wardrobe? Or switch up your make-up staples to suit the warmer weather? Here’s our pick of the best brands and products to have so you can be ready for your sunny sojourns.

Prep, glow and protect with this must-have hybrid SPF primer

( Hello Sunday )

Hello Sunday’s The Illuminating One SPF50 is a cushiony-soft and moisturising primer with added skincare ingredients that don’t just protect your skin, but give it a gorgeous, summery glow. It offers high-factor, broad-spectrum SPF protection, as well as defence from everyday aggressors such as pollution, blue light and infrared.

But the benefits don’t stop there. This illuminating primer contains ultra-fine mica particles to add a subtle pearlescent glow, plus skincare ingredients vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, which help to prevent moisture loss and boost your natural radiance.

Wear The Illuminating One on its own, or under make-up for the perfect cushioned base while maintaining a natural glow.

Discover more

Embrace your summer scent with a luxury perfume

( Thomson Carter )

Proudly rooted in its local heritage, Thomson Carter sets excellence as the standard.

In an industry often fixated on fleeting trends and disposable products, this British fragrance house takes a different approach — committed to longevity and timeless elegance. The brand understands that true luxury is more than a price tag, offering an immersive experience from the first encounter with its signature boxes to the enduring scent of its fragrances.

Transport yourself to balmy summer evenings spent lost in conversation, laughter and lasting embraces with Santal Oud. A deep, rich blend of santal, saffron and oud, this is a fragrance without boundaries. Crafted with care in the UK, this unisex eau de parfum is designed to last on your skin long after the sun has set.

Discover more

Adorn your wrist with a sleek and sophisticated watch

( Maurice Lacroix )

A Swiss watchmaker known for urban style, craftsmanship and creativity, Maurice Lacroix is excited to present its bestsellers.

With dynamic angles, pronounced polished and satin-finished surfaces, as well as a flexible five-link steel bracelet, the AIKON models are just as eye-catching as they are elegant. The brand proposes a complete range of AIKON watches with automatic, manufacture and quartz movements.

Maurice Lacroix’s latest launch, the AIKON Skeleton, was inspired by the architecture of the world’s most incredible cities. The Skeleton style reveals the hidden intricacies of the watch itself and features a sophisticated 39mm stainless steel case.

Find out more

Transform the look of your skin with this viral skincare product

( COSRX )

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is currently sweeping TikTok with its claims to defy norms by offering clinically noticeable benefits at a reasonable price.

With six peptides, it addresses various skincare concerns, from re-texturising, soothing and brightening to unclogging pores and hydration — providing a holistic solution all in one bottle. The ideal product to streamline your routine, this versatile serum can be used alone or combined with other skincare products to make it even more effective.

Use this serum as the first step in your skincare routine. Experience Cosrx’s innovative skincare on TikTok and witness the transformation first-hand.

Buy now

Express your unique style with the perfect summer swimwear

( 4th ARQ )

With a vision to create an everyday uniform that makes people look and feel their best, premium fashion lifestyle brand 4TH ARQ celebrates everyone.

As part of its summer campaign New Horizons, the brand has launched an all-new swimwear category. Elevate your beachside look with this meticulously curated minimalist swimwear range, featuring flattering feminine cut-outs, premium materials and sophisticated details — a fusion of luxury and effortless style.

From the iconic one-piece swimsuit to bold bikinis and contemporary yet timeless accessories, the collection offers endless possibilities for mixing and matching, allowing every individual to express their unique sense of style.

New customers receive a 20% discount with code NEWHORIZONS20 — offer valid from 3 June 2024 until 11.59pm on 30 June 2024.

Discover more

Discover the ideal skincare for your skin type

( Paula’s Choice )

Sometimes it can feel like we’re on a lifelong search to figure out our skin type, and rifling through the myriad ways we could or should be treating it.

At Paula’s Choice, the brand mission is to take brilliant care of your skin, with all its unique differences and needs. Paula’s Choice products offer treatments for wrinkles, sensitive skin, sun damage, dry skin, oily skin and blackheads. Each product is designed to work for your specific skin type and concerns.

As a result of the brand’s dedicated combination of research, reviews and ongoing product development, women all over the world turn to Paula’s Choice for informed and balanced advice about what does and doesn’t work for their skin.

Buy now for a 15% discount on all bestsellers including the 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — offer applied at checkout. Valid until 19 June 2024.

Discover more

Protect yourself from rain in style with a waterproof cap

( Stiksen )

Worried about those sudden rain showers this summer? Stiksen has got you covered.

The Swedish brand believes that caps are as essential as any other garment and has curated an exclusive collection of premium caps that blend high-quality materials with attention to detail. Combining style, functionality and sustainability, the 105 Ventile Midnight Cap is waterproof and perfect for all seasons.

Crafted from 100% organic GOTS-certified Ventile fabric, woven in Switzerland and available in two styles, three sizes, and several colourways, there’s always a cap that’s sure to take you through summer with confidence and ease.

Shop now

Find a stylish, affordable outfit for any occasion

( Chi Chi London )

Are you searching for a special dress for your next occasion? Chi Chi London has what you’re looking for, whether you need a gown for a wedding or a special ensemble for another occasion, as well as outfits for the kids.

With an array of premium embroidered lace fabrics imported from all over the world, coupled with its own unique hand-drawn prints, Chi Chi London’s exclusive collections can be found on its global direct-to-consumer website, as well as leading retailers including Next, John Lewis, House of Fraser and VogaCloset.

From extraordinary feminine dresses and heritage embroideries to beautiful designs inspired by the catwalk, Chi Chi London offers a range of styles to suit everyone, with sizes ranging from six to 26 (including petite and plus-size).

Buy now and receive an extra 15% discount on your first order with code XTRA15OFF at checkout. Offer valid until 27 July 2024.

Discover more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.