90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed called off 24-hour engagement a week after proposing.

After proposing to 29-year-old Porscha Raemond just 24 hours after meeting her at a fan event, the TLC star confirmed that their engagement had ended a week later. In a video posted on his Instagram on 23 September, he revealed that he’d proposed to Raemond.

“Love is a crazy thing... I did something that was impulsive, I asked this girl to marry me and after considering... It’s too soon and it’s not really what I want, obviously,” the 59-year-old reality TV star said. “After talking to my family, I realized that I don’t wanna get married. I wanna be single. So I wish her – Porscha – the best in life.”

In more news shared on his Instagram Stories, Big Ed reflected further on the proposal “a whirlwind and admittedly, a very impulsive moment.”

He continued, “After some deep reflection and discussions with those closest to me, I’ve realized that rushing into this decision wasn’t the right move. I have nothing but respect and love for Porscha and I wish her the best moving forward.”

In an interview with Page Six after the engagement, he told the outlet that it was love at first sight with Raemond, recalling feeling “amazed” the moment she walked in, saying that she was “this beautiful Italian dish.” He then called her his “dream girl,” noting that they “hit it off” from the get-go at the fan meet and greet event in Plantation, Florida.

They made dinner plans together the following night at YOLO restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, during which he recalled telling a friend, “Dude, this is the one. I want to ask her to marry me.”

The reality star then made a paper clip ring and got down on one knee, with the restaurant going “crazy” at the prospect of a proposal. At the time, he said, “I [told her], ‘Look, I never want to let you go. I think I met the one. I want to marry you.’ And she said, ‘Yes,’ and we hugged and we kissed.”

The reality TV star last graced television screens on the eighth season of90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, ending his engagement with Liz Woods for the 15th time, allegedly for good. In the subsequent reunion, she revealed she had since been dating someone else, a man named Jayson. The pair have been together since earlier in the year.

“I’ll always love Liz,” he told People. “She’ll always be part of my life.”