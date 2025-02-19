Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda has announced she’s having a child with her boyfriend, Matt Branis, amid her marriage with Gino Palazzolo.

Pineda, who’s already a mother of two children, shared the news on Tuesday in an Instagram video, which was posted on 90 Day Fiancé’s official account.

Pineda and Palazzolo got married during the 10th season of 90 Day Fiancé. However, they went on to experience a series of issues in their marriage, bringing them to the second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort, to give their relationship one last chance. In the season, which is currently airing, Pineda tells Branis she wants to be in an open marriage, before introducing Branis as her “friend.”

Although it’s unclear where she and Palazzolo stand, she and Branis have clearly taken their relationship to the next step, as she’s announced they’re having a baby.

“I have very special news,” she said in the clip on Instagram, as she cradled her baby bump. “Let me announce to you that I am pregnant. I am so happy and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby.”

The caption also clarified that she was having her child with Branis and not her seemingly estranged husband. “Baby on the way! #90DayFiance’s Jasmine confirms she’s expecting with Matt, who she recently introduced on #TheLastResort,” the TLC series’ account wrote.

Along with photos of Pineda cradling her baby bump, 90 Day Fiancé also shared a snap of the reality star posing with her boyfriend and their dog.

Pineda is the mother of two boys, Juance and JC, who she welcomed with her first husband. The reality star and Palazzolo first met online, before meeting face to face on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and privately getting married in 2023.

However, the couple aired their marital issues in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which was released in April 2024. At one point, Pineda said that she wanted to get a divorce, which would result in her K-1 visa being voided, so she’d have to return to Panama.

Jasmine Pineda says she ‘can’t wait’ to meet her baby as she announces pregnancy ( 90 Day Fiancé )

They went on to give their relationship one last shot, as they attended a group retreat in the second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort. The season is currently airing on TLC, where viewers have seen multiple problems for the pair, with Pineda even bringing up the idea of being in an open marriage.

Although Palazzolo agreed to be in an open marriage, he wanted their connections to be physical and not emotional. However, Pineda stated that she wanted to date other people.

During Monday’s episode of the show, Pineda addresses a major issue she’s been having with Palazzo: He doesn’t want to be intimate with her, which she discovered through a fellow castmate on the retreat.

“It really breaks my heart to hear my husband has been lying straight on my face. Telling me that, oh we’re going to be intimate pretty soon,” she said. “When he just confessed that he had no intention whatsoever to do that.”

Also in the episode, Pineda took the opportunity to call Branis, introducing him as a “friend” to her fellow castmates at the resort. However, this prompted speculation among fans that she and Branis were together.