A Christmas Story actor reportedly wants to buy house for sale from iconic movie
The house from the 1983 holiday film went on sale this week
The iconic house from A Christmas Story is up for sale, and it might be purchased by actors from the classic movie.
Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, told TMZ that he and a few other cast members are interested in buying the property.
“It only makes sense to have the cast run the show,” he told the outlet today.
While Anaya didn’t name which fellow cast members are in talks to purchase the house, he did disclose they were considering the purchase to maintain the “legacy” of the house, instead of “causing worry” if the building was bought by someone who didn’t care about the classic Christmas movie.
The actor also revealed that there’s been “tens of thousands” of fans who’ve expressed concern over the home’s potential buyer in their “A Christmas Story Family” Facebook group.
This week, Ralphie Parker’s iconic movie home was listed for sale by real estate company Hoff & Leigh and listing agent Chad Whitmer. The home is jointly marketed by REAG.
The house – which is located at 3159 W 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio – was originally built in 1895 but underwent a “massive renovation” in 2004 to pay homage to the classic holiday film. The Christmas Story House and Museum – which totals about 1.3 acres – was expanded to include a museum, gift shop, and parking lots. The current owner even purchased the neighbour’s “Bumpus House” next door, sans barking hound dogs. However, no listing price has been made public.
The house, which is now a designated Cleveland landmark, started public tours in November 2006. Since then, it has welcomed over a million guests to its gift shop, museum and surrounding homes.
In addition to being open for daily tours, fans of A Christmas Story can also rent rooms in the Parker house – and the neighbouring Bumpus home – for overnight stays. Rooms in the Christmas Story house start at $545 per night and a few rooms in the nearby Bumpus house start at $195.
The sale of the Christmas Story house comes just days before HBO Max releases a sequel to the movie 33 years after the original film. A Christmas Story Christmas features 51-year-old Peter Billingsley, who first starred as Ralphie Parker when he was just age 11. Now, Billingsly is a father of two who returns to his childhood home after the unexpected death of his father.
A Christmas Story Christmas is available to stream on HBO Max on 17 November.
