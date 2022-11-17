Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A Christmas Story actor reportedly wants to buy house for sale from iconic movie

The house from the 1983 holiday film went on sale this week

Meredith Clark
New York
Thursday 17 November 2022 23:00
Comments

The best Christmas advertisements of 2022

The iconic house from A Christmas Story is up for sale, and it might be purchased by actors from the classic movie.

Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, told TMZ that he and a few other cast members are interested in buying the property.

“It only makes sense to have the cast run the show,” he told the outlet today.

While Anaya didn’t name which fellow cast members are in talks to purchase the house, he did disclose they were considering the purchase to maintain the “legacy” of the house, instead of “causing worry” if the building was bought by someone who didn’t care about the classic Christmas movie.

The actor also revealed that there’s been “tens of thousands” of fans who’ve expressed concern over the home’s potential buyer in their “A Christmas Story Family” Facebook group.

This week, Ralphie Parker’s iconic movie home was listed for sale by real estate company Hoff & Leigh and listing agent Chad Whitmer. The home is jointly marketed by REAG.

Recommended

The house – which is located at 3159 W 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio – was originally built in 1895 but underwent a “massive renovation” in 2004 to pay homage to the classic holiday film. The Christmas Story House and Museum – which totals about 1.3 acres – was expanded to include a museum, gift shop, and parking lots. The current owner even purchased the neighbour’s “Bumpus House” next door, sans barking hound dogs. However, no listing price has been made public.

The Christmas Story house at night

(A Christmas Story House & Museum)

The house, which is now a designated Cleveland landmark, started public tours in November 2006. Since then, it has welcomed over a million guests to its gift shop, museum and surrounding homes.

In addition to being open for daily tours, fans of A Christmas Story can also rent rooms in the Parker house – and the neighbouring Bumpus home – for overnight stays. Rooms in the Christmas Story house start at $545 per night and a few rooms in the nearby Bumpus house start at $195.

The neighbouring “Bumpus House” at the Christmas Story House & Museum

(A Christmas Story House & Museum)

Recommended

The sale of the Christmas Story house comes just days before HBO Max releases a sequel to the movie 33 years after the original film. A Christmas Story Christmas features 51-year-old Peter Billingsley, who first starred as Ralphie Parker when he was just age 11. Now, Billingsly is a father of two who returns to his childhood home after the unexpected death of his father.

A Christmas Story Christmas is available to stream on HBO Max on 17 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in