Aaron Rodgers blames his father for ‘stunted’ emotional intelligence

Aaron Rodgers has opens up about his relationship with his father in his new Netflix documentary.

In a new trailer for the New York Jets quarterback’s Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, Rodgers said he felt like his emotional intelligence was “stunted” because his father refused to show emotions.

The clip begins with the NFL player at an ayahuasca ceremony, as he is known for being an avid psychedelic user. “I think part of the real joy in this work, is, there is such a feminine spirit to ayahuasca,” Rodgers can be heard saying.

He then begins discussing the benefits he’s experienced since beginning the ceremonies such as being able to “model a new way of thinking about masculinity, or what it means to be a man,” and helping him to be able to achieve “the balance between the divine masculine and the divine feminine.”

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback transitioned to talking about his father, Ed Rodgers, as he admitted that he could only recall him crying once which was when his grandfather died.

“I think I saw my dad cry when my grandfather passed. And that might have been it,” he said. “There wasn’t space for emotion, so I definitely had some stunted emotional intelligence.”

He explained that he didn’t start to become more in tune with his feelings until he discovered what the public perception of him was. “People who haven’t been around me a lot have this idea of who I am or whatnot, and in these situations, you start to peel back some of those layers of who they think you are and start getting deep and getting emotional,” Rodgers said.

“I think that’s what it means to be a well-balanced man,” he added. “To be able to tap into that divine feminine and be vulnerable.”

The documentary, directed by Gotham Chopra and Liam Hughes, will be split into three parts as Rodgers discusses his injury during the 2023 NFL season when he tore his left Achilles only four minutes into his debut game as a Jet.

The football player will also discuss his more controversial opinions such as his false claims regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Back in May, Rodgers said in a discussion with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “I’ve been strong against the vax, against lockdowns, against mandates, against all of it. In the last few months, I’ve been looking at things a little bit differently.

“Those people had a ton of fear. They thought they were doing the right thing, for themselves, for their friends, for their families.”

He continued: “They went through all the mass-formation psychosis that we all did — the full-court propaganda against us – and are now going, ‘oh s***. Maybe that wasn’t the best. Maybe they lied to us. Maybe this wasn’t safe…’”

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma will be available to stream on Netflix on December 17.