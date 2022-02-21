Aaron Rodgers shares message about love after split from fiance Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers has posted a candid message about love on Instagram, a week after it was announced that he and actor Shailene Woodley called off their engagement.

The NFL star shared an image of a tweet from motivational speaker Aubrey Marcus to his Instagram story on Sunday, 20 February. The inspirational message said: “The rarest gift you can give, is Love.”

“I Love you no matter what, just as you are, and you are always forgiven. I expect nothing and am grateful for everything. I give you the truth only and always. You are learning in the perfect way,” the Own the Day, Own Your Life author wrote. “Give this gift to yourself first.”

Rodgers reposted the image to his Instagram story, and added two red hearts to the message.

Aaron Rodgers shares message about love to his Instagram after split from Shailene Woodley (Instagram / Aaron Rodgers)

The social media post comes after Rodgers, 38, and the Big Little Lies actress, 30, confirmed their breakup on Wednesday, 16 February. According to InTouch, the couple called off their engagement after two years together, with a source claiming that the actor was concerned Rodgers’ football career was coming “first”.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the source said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Sources said that the couple split amicably and will remain friends. “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them,” a source told PEOPLE.