Adam Sandler made a hilarious mistake during the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The Grown Ups lead was honoured as the “People’s Choice Icon,” but he thought the accolade meant something else entirely.

On 18 February, Sandler arrived at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica alongside his wife, Jackie. Though many might have expected to see the 57-year-old wear basketball shorts and an oversised college-specific T-shirt (his emblem ensemble), he showed up in a navy-blue suit and loosened tie. Of course, red sneakers were his shoe of choice.

Sandler, who’s starred in some of Hollywood’s most iconic comedies and heartwarming films, received the People’s Choice Icon accolade. Jennifer Aniston, his longtime friend and Murder Mystery costar, handed him the award after delivering a sweet speech.

While the Friends favourite made it clear Sandler was getting the icon award, the comedian admitted he’d thought he was being celebrated as the “Sexiest Man Alive.” The 50 First Dates actor said he mistakenly heard his agent tell him he was getting that accolade and not the icon one. Thinking he would need to make a speech for the “Sexiest Man Alive,” Sandler prepared a few words.

“My name is Adam Sandler and I am the sexiest man alive, can I get a hell yeah?” his pre-written, unnecessary statement read. “To the People Magazine’s academy members of hotness and sexual attractiveness I would like to say thank you for recognising me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most-talked-about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role plays and sloppy time.”

“Can I get another hell yeah?” he added. “I am trying to be gracious, People Magazine, but I have to admit three words keep popping into my head right now: ‘It’s about freaking time!’ For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench.”

Aniston couldn’t contain her amusement when Sandler announced his error at the beginning of his actual speech.

The Billy Madison entertainer had found out that he would be honoured before the ceremony took place. On 31 January, E! News, Peacock, and NBC revealed that Sandler would receive the People’s Choice Icon Award.

In NBC Universal Entertainment’s announcement, Jen Neal, the executive vice president, offered a few tribute words about Sandler.

“Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on Saturday Night Live more than 30 years ago,” he proclaimed. “From Billy Madison to Mr Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We’re excited to honour him with this year’s People’s Icon Award.”

Fans online applauded Sandler’s recognition, adding reasons why they love the actor.

“One of the coolest, funniest, and entertaining actors on the planet!! Congratulations,” one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

Another said: “This guy is extremely down to earth and is really good at pick up games at the LA fitness ( great basketball player) much deserved.”