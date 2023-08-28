Adele says she wants to have a baby with boyfriend Rich Paul ‘soon’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has been thinking about expanding her family in the near future.

During one of the singer’s shows in Las Vegas, a fan approached her to help her pick out a name for her future daughter. "I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone," Adele told the fan, according to a video posted to the TikTok account @adele.lovers.

Currently, Adele has one child, a 10-year-old son named Angelo with her former husband, Simon Konecki.

During the conversation, the fan then explained that she’s stuck between two names: Parker and Spencer. The singer picked Spencer for an interesting reason. “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name,” she explained. However, she wanted to give the woman options, and went on to suggest the name Ray as well.

The woman was shocked to reveal that Ray was going to be her daughter’s middle name.

This is the second time Adele has gotten involved in a fan’s family matters. Last week, she helped a couple announce their unborn baby’s gender at another of her Las Vegas shows.

While she was singing, she saw a sign in the crowd written by Chris Dare and Shantelle Lord that read, “Adele will you do our gender reveal?” Adele called them to the front of the stage, shocked that the couple was able to smuggle a sign into the venue at all. “No one’s really allowed signs in here,” she said. “I’m just obsessed that you got one in.”

The pair then handed her a slip of paper from their doctor with the gender written on it. Lord explained that she was currently 18 weeks pregnant, but the doctor had confirmed her baby’s gender six weeks ago. They had only waited so long to find out because they were hoping Adele could be the one to reveal the gender at the concert they would be attending.

Adele made sure the moment would be perfect for them as she made sure someone was there to film the special moment. “Is there anything you’d like me to say? Do you have someone filming this for you?”

“I’m just honoured that you’re going to do this for us,” Lord replied. “We’ve known since 12 weeks and we have been waiting for this moment.”

After getting comfortable and taking off her shoes and sitting down, Adele announced that the couple was having a boy. The couple celebrated by cheering, as Dare threw his hands up in the air and Adele hugged Lord and said: “That was amazing, I’m so happy for you.”

The singer suddenly burst into tears following the announcement as the emotion of the moment overtook her. “That’s so emotional, oh my god,” she sobbed, before joking: “If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal? At the shower, I’ll have you back and you can do it.”

Lord and Dare shared the entire video on their Instagram with a caption that read: “POV: Adele did our gender reveal last night! @adele you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!”

Adele and Paul went public with their relationship in July 2021 after meeting at a party years prior. Paul, who has three children himself, has also spoken about the possibility of having more children.

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he told E! News in June 2022. “But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids ... I’m looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad.”