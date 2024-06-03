Adele sends little boy to tears with sweet serenading moment during Las Vegas concert

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Adele shared a sweet moment with an emotional boy during her concert, and fans couldn’t help but cry over the heartwarming video.

A viral video posted to TikTok by user Hannah (@hannnny3) captured the Grammy-winning artist performing her hit song, “When We Were Young,” during her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. The 36-year-old singer – who was dressed in a black gown with a gold belt – walked through the aisles of The Colosseum theater, passing by hoards of adoring fans.

At one point, Adele stopped in front of a young boy and began serenading him into the microphone. The boy, who was wearing a striped button-down shirt and a black cowboy hat, immediately opened his mouth wide in shock. The “Easy on Me” singer gave him a little wave and brushed his cheek as he appeared to become emotional. After Adele hit a major high note, she gave the boy a smile and a tap on the shoulder as she continued walking through the theater.

Meanwhile, the boy seemingly couldn’t believe what had just happened and he turned around to give his adult chaperone a big hug.

Since it was posted on Saturday 1 June, the video has been viewed more than 86,000 times on TikTok. In the comments section, fans pointed out the little boy’s overwhelmed reaction to Adele’s sweet serenade.

“The little boy’s face omgggg,” wrote one user.

“Omg he froze and lived in the moment 100 percent,” another fan said.

“Omg he was shaking!” commented someone else. “He was completely starstruck.”

Others admitted that if they had the chance to be serenaded by Adele, they wouldn’t have been as composed as the young fan.

“I would have SOBBED,” said one person, while someone else echoed: “I WOULD START SOBBING.”

“Bro held it together better than I would have,” a third user confessed. “I would have been bawling lol.”

The British singer’s residency, Weekends with Adele, has been held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas since November 2022. It is slated to conclude in November of this year.

Also during Saturday’s concert, Adele clapped back at an allegedly homophobic heckler when they shouted “Pride sucks” at her show. As the “Hello” singer commemorated the beginning of Pride Month – which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community – she was left infuriated by the unnamed man loudly criticizing the movement.

“Did you come to my f***ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f***ing stupid? Don’t be so f***ing ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?” Adele said, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The singer was instantly praised online for defending the LGBTQ+ community, as one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I love Adele for this!”

Another added: “To have ADELE of all people go off on you means you REALLY said something wrong.”