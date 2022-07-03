Adele says she ‘would like a couple more kids’ with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele has revealed that she would like to have more children with her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Adele and Rich Paul have been romantically linked since mid-2021 and bought their first home together in May this year.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 33-year-old singer, who shares her nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, said it would be “wonderful” to have “a couple more kids”.

Asked about what she wants from life, Adele told host Lauren Laverne: “I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful if we can.”

However, she added: “If not, I have got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

The “Chasing Pavements” singer previously revealed that she struggled with postpartum depression following the birth of her son in 2012.

In an interview with The Face last November, Adele said that she had “mourned” the person she was before she became a mother, as well as the freedom to “do whatever you want, whenever you want”.

She spoke candidly about how difficult it was to be a parent during Angelo’s earlier years, adding that “giving, giving, giving, to a baby or a toddler, when they can’t even f***ing talk to you” makes “your brain [go] a bit mushy”.

However, parenting has gotten easier as her son gets older, she said. She described her son as “so funny” and a “f***ing comedian*.

Earlier this week, Adele and Paul made a rare public appearance together when they attended the wedding of NBA player Kevin Love and model Kate Bock in New York City.

The pair were photographed posing with Lebron James and his wife Savannah, all dressed glamorously for the black-tie nuptials in the New York Public Library.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele opened up about the public reactions to cancelling her Las Vegas residency and her weight loss.

Adele’s appearance on Desert Island Discs comes after she performed to thousands of people at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on Friday (1 July) and Saturday (2 July) night. You can read The Independent’s review here.

Desert Island Discs airs Sunday 3 July at 11.15am on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.