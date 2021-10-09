Adele’s workout routine criticised as ‘way too much’ by medical experts

Adele has opened up about her exercise regime in an interview with British Vogue that some medical experts have labelled “too much”.

Speaking to the publication, the 33-year-old singer explained that she upped her workout routine in recent years as a way of monitoring her overall wellbeing.

“It was because of my anxiety,” she said. “Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone.

“I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

When asked more about what her routine consists of, the singer replied: “So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers.”

However, the comments have led medical experts to claim that exercising two or three times a day can be damaging and pose some long-term health risks.

“Maintaining a moderate exercise routine is an essential component of leading a healthy lifestyle,” WebMD chief medical officer John Whyte told The New York Post.

“But working out two to three times a day is way too much.”

Whyte added that excessive exercise can result in “a plethora of overuse injuries”.

Adele says she got ‘quite addicted’ to working out. (British Vogue: Steven Meisel)

“When we work out, we’re putting stress on our muscles, bones and organs,” he said.

“And if we don’t give those parts of our body a chance to heal after use, their function can begin to deteriorate.

“When you’re overdoing it at the gym, it stresses your body and muscles.

“Your body then produces cortisol in response to that chronic stress,” he added. “And elevated levels of cortisol can suppress the immune system’s ability to ward off disease.”

The NHS advises adults to do “some type of physical activity” every day, whether it’s brisk walking, hiking, or dancing. You can read more here.

Adele covers the November issues of British and American Vogue.