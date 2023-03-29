Adidas to ‘withdraw its opposition’ to Black Lives Matter using three-stripe design

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adidas is set to “withdraw its opposition” to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation using a three-stripe design similar to the sportswear brand’s own iconic design, following concerns that it might be misinterpreted as the company opposing Black Lives Matter’s overall mission.

Adidas backpedaled just 48 hours after requesting that the US Trademark Office reject a design put forward by the foundation which included three stripes, according to Reuters.

“Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s trademark application as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement, the news agency reported.

Reuters noted that the quick change in stance was prompted by the worry that the objection could be seen as a criticism of racial justice activism.

Adidas told the US Trademark Office in a filing on Monday that the foundation’s design using yellow stripes was so similar to its own three-stripe design that it was “likely to cause confusion”.

It attempted to block the foundation’s application to use its design on items that Adidas also sells, including hats, bags, and shirts.

Adidas is going through a rough financial period following the end of its collaboration with Kanye West, now known as Ye, after his antisemitic comments.

It has also been reported that the company has ended its work with Beyoncé, whose contract with Adidas is set to expire at the end of 2023.

In its filing, Adidas said it had been using its logo since 1952 and that the Black Lives Matter design could lead to confusion among consumers and possibly make them think that their products are linked or came from the same place.

Within the Black Lives Matter movement, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is the most high-profile group, Reuters noted. The movement began a decade ago in protest against police brutality against Black people.

In November 2020, the group applied for a federal trademark – a yellow design using three stripes to be placed on clothing, publications, bags, bracelets, and mugs, according to the news agency.

Since 2008, Adidas has launched more than 90 lawsuits and agreed to more than 200 settlements in connection to its three-stripe design, according to legal documents from a lawsuit against the fashion house of designer Thom Browne.

In that case, the jury ruled that the Thom Browne stripes didn’t violate the trademark rights of Adidas.