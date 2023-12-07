The eight things that make you an adult, according to the internet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adulting can be difficult whether you are completely new to the concept or a seasoned veteran.

One man named John took to TikTok to share his list of eight items he thinks everyone should do once they become an adult, and it’s prompted others to share their own helpful tips. He classified the list as things he wished he was told when he was younger to help out the more recent group of Gen Z adults.

“Maybe you weren’t told this by your parents, but this is through my trial and error,” he said.

The first item on his list was to get an annual doctor’s visit. “Go to the doctor once a year if you can,” John said. “I’m Canadian, so it’s covered for us. Obviously if you have more medical concerns, go more often. In Canada, you should at least be going once a year for an annual checkup.”

Keeping in line with health-related items, number two on the list was to go to the dentist. “I know it’s expensive, but just one cleaning a year. One checkup, okay? Once a year. You should be going more, but if all you can afford is once, then do it,” he said.

He continued: “Keep in mind that a $300 cavity can turn into a $1,500 root canal, which can then turn into a $2,000 crown on top of the $1,500 you just paid, so it’s better to just pay the $300 or whatever it is for a cavity, and just get it sorted.”

Number three on the list was to get an STI or STD checkup, with John adding that it can typically be done via a free clinic in Canada, which is also true for many places in the US.

The next two items were vaccines that are more than just a flu shot, with John stressing the importance of Hep A, Hep B, Gardasil 9 vaccinations and a post-exposure prophylaxis within 72 hours of possible exposure to HIV. The Hep A vaccine is recommended for children 12 to 23 months old, followed by a second dose at least six months later, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which notes that the “hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for all infants, all children or adolescents younger than 19 years of age who have not been vaccinated, all adults age 19 through 59 years, and adults age 60 years or older with risk factors for hepatitis B infection”. The Gardasil vaccine is used to prevent infection of certain types of human papillomavirus, and is recommended at ages 11 to 12 years, but can be given starting at age nine, the CDC states. Post-exposure prophylaxis or PEP is medication to prevent HIV after a possible exposure, according to the CDC, which notes it must be taken within 72 hours of possible exposure.

Transitioning away from health, John also used the TikTok as an opportunity to discuss money and finances. Rent was the next item on the list, with John telling viewers: “Your rent should be the first thing you take care of every month.”

He also said to keep your current phone for as long as you possibly can before upgrading to a different one. “Especially if you’re under no contract - you have so much freedom,” John said. “You can switch your cell provider every month and get deals from all the different providers that they’ll offer for new customers that they won’t offer you for staying.”

Lastly, he “controversially” said that “you only need one subscription a month”. This rule only applied to streaming services and not music or other apps, according to the TikToker. “You don’t need Netflix, Disney, Hulu, whatever... you don’t need them all the same month,” he said before giving a suggestion.

“January do Netflix, cancel. February do Hulu... All of these different apps they let you save watchlists, right, like ‘My List.’ And if you cancel your subscription and you restart it two months later, your list is still there. So just save stuff, only pay for it once a month, and try to save some money.”

After posting the video, it went on to receive over two million views, with many commenters placing emphasis on other adulting tips they’ve learned. “Also only buy things on sale (unless absolutely critical) because it will almost ALWAYS go on sale, like give it two weeks babe,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter pointed out: “I feel like an accompanying tip for this is ‘ignoring it doesn’t make it go away’ — the thought of doing is harder than the action of doing it.”