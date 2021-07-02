Kym Marsh on why she loves being a grandma and adores a big family holiday

Family holidays have always been special for Kym Marsh – and now they’re even better because as well as her children, she can share them with her precious little grandson too.

Although the 45-yearold former Coronation Street actress has just got engaged, she isn’t planning a romantic getaway with her fiancé Scott Ratcliff, 32, but a staycation with her whole family.

The getaway will include Scott, her two grown-up children and their partners, her 10-year-old daughter Polly, two-year-old grandson Teddy – and maybe even her own mum and dad.

“On family holidays it’s just a given that we’re all going together, that’s never changed – when we go away there tends to be all my family,” says Marsh, who now presents Morning Live on BBC One.

“We took Teddy on holiday the year before last, but he was a tiny baby, so I’m looking forward to this year as I’ll be able to do more things with him, because he’s two now. He’s walking around and more interested in things in general, so it’ll be great.”

But before she goes away, the mum-of-three chatted to us about all things family…

Are you enjoying being a grandmother?.

“I absolutely love it,” she says. “People who’ve got grandchildren said, ‘Wait till you’ve got your own grandchild, it’s such a great feeling’. You never think you’re going to be able to love anybody the way you love your kids, but oh my goodness it’s a whole different feeling and it’s just the best thing ever. I’m really enjoying it and having the time of my life.”

The glamorous granny says she’s been “very fortunate” to be able to see little Teddy a lot, as she’s been in a childcare bubble with him for much of the lockdowns. “Looking after him and taking care of him has been wonderful,” she says. “Obviously there was a little bit of time when childcare bubbles weren’t in place and I wasn’t able to see him, and that was tough,” she admits.

Although he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, will your dad be going on holiday with you too?

“I’d really love to take my mum and dad away this year, and that’s why I’m being careful looking at what we’re doing, because I need to make sure that not only is it family-friendly but that it’s friendly enough for dad because he’s very limited in how he can walk at the moment.”

Marsh’s father Dave 76, delayed going to the doctor about his symptoms during lockdown, and his cancer has now spread. His daughter wants to encourage other people not to delay going to the doctor if they have worrying symptoms, and says: “My dad’s been really brave about speaking out about his cancer and making it quite public.

“He wants to get the message out there, there’s been a lot of appointments missed during the pandemic, a lot of people have been afraid to go and get checked, but now more than ever it’s really important that we’re encouraging people to call or see the doctor if they need to. Go and have your check-up, it’s so important.

“My dad always said that men tend to be more stubborn, they don’t go to the doctors or talk as much, and he’s just trying to encourage them to please go. Don’t cancel, don’t put anything off, just listen to your body and go. It’s really, really important that we get the message out there for men to get checked.”

How else has the pandemic affected you and your family?

“I’m not on my own when I say it’s been difficult – home schooling was a tricky thing to do and I don’t think anybody would disagree with me on that,” she says.

“But I think I’ve been very lucky – my son still lives at home with his girlfriend, and my little one’s at home, obviously. As I was in a bubble with my grandson too, I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones.”

She’s also been able to spend a lot more time than normal with her army major partner Scott, who proposed on her 45th birthday on June 13.

She says she’s “absolutely delighted” about the engagement, and explains that when Scott came back from Afghanistan where he’d been serving with the army, he was supposed to start staff college. “But obviously all colleges and schools were closed, so Scott ad I have spent the best part of a year together which never normally happens, so I feel like one of the lucky ones for sure.

“It’s not been easy, don’t get me wrong, trying to juggle everything, because I’ve been working all the way through the pandemic, and while I’ve been lucky to be doing that, it’s been difficult trying to juggle looking after Polly.

“But we’ve made good of the situation – there wasn’t a lot open for kids to do, so you’ve got to make your own fun.”

Have you booked your family holiday yet?

Kym Marsh & family on holiday (Kym Marsh/PA)

“We were originally booking to go abroad on holiday, but then we decided we weren’t going to take a chance on that, and we’re currently looking for a UK holiday.

“It’s the big holiday of the year, so it’s really important that we look for things that cater for everybody. We’re not just talking about the children, we’re talking about the older kids as well, and Teddy the baby.

“I really like the idea of Cornwall – I’ve been there before and my dad’s side of the family are all from Cornwall and we love it. I think it’s beautiful and I know there’s a lot of things for children to do there, so we may look at that.

“I’ve also heard good things about Scarborough – it’s a good old-fashioned seaside town which you can’t go wrong with. And when we were kids we used to go to North Wales all the time, in a caravan or cottage. But I think we’d like to try something different this year.”

She acknowledges that the weather can be a problem on a UK holiday, but says: “We’re not always blessed with good weather, but I think that’s just something you have to accept. You do have to hope for the best, but that’s why you have to do your research so that even if the weather’s bad you’ve got something to do.

“It’s going to be difficult finding a holiday that caters for everyone, but it’s always been like that with us – we’ve always had to make sure there’s stuff for teenagers, stuff for the little ones, something for us to do – I quite like a spa or somewhere I can go and relax. It’s making sure there’s something for everyone.”

Kym Marsh has teamed up with family holiday rental firm Vrbo to launch the Family Friendly Destination competition and find the best UK destinations as voted for by families. To vote and get the chance of winning £1,000 towards a Vrbo holiday, visit Vrbo (vrbo-ffd.co.uk)