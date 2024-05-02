Fans react to news Airbnb’s Up house will be lifted by crane

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Airbnb is offering fans the opportunity to stay at a recreation of the iconic house from Up, which will be lifted by a crane in front of guests.

On 1 May, the property rentals company announced its 2024 “Icons” release, which is a “new category of extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more,” as noted in a press release. There were 11 experiences unveiled, including a visit to the house inspired by the one in the 2009 Pixar film, Up.

The press release specified that just like in Up, the house on Airbnb will also float. In this “detailed re-creation” of the home, guests will have the opportunity to explore the world of the film’s main character, 78-year-old balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen. In the movie, his journey of flying away to South America in his house, as it’s being held up by balloons, takes a turn when he’s unexpectedly joined by a little boy named Russell.

As noted by the Airbnb listing, the house is complete with more than 8,000 balloons and is located in Abiquiu, New Mexico, with the space including one bedroom and a bathroom. Up to four guests will be able to stay in the house for only one night, free of charges. Requests for a chance to stay at the house are open until 14 May.

Speaking to The Associated Press , CEO of Airbnb Brian Chesky specified that while the rental won’t have the ability to fly – like the house in the movie – it will be lifted 50 feet off the ground with the help of a crane. However, guests won’t be allowed inside when that’s happening.

“I think we maybe won’t have them inside the house when we lift it, just for safety reasons,” he specified

On X, formerly known as Twitter, many people poked fun at what could happen when the house is lifted up. They also shared their safety concerns about the house being raised by a crane.

“What if the house drops,” one quipped, while another agreed: “What happens if the rope disconnects from the crane?”

“Girl... that’s too dangerous,” a third added.

According to Airbnb, the home is decorated with “stuff from trips” that Carl and his wife Ellie, who passed away in the film, had planned to go on.

After guests arrive as “Junior Wilderness Explorers”, they will go on to do different activities during their stay to earn badges, which is a reference to how Russell in Up was a “Wilderness Scout.” According to the listing’s description, guests can “head out for wilderness excursions while the sun’s up” to gain their Adventurer badge, or “pack lunches for a picnic experience on the lawn” to gain their Homebody badge.

In order to earn their Early-riser badge toward the end of their visits, guests will enjoy the “greatest breakfast in the world: bran flakes”. They’ll then go on “an exciting outing” and return to a “special surprise”, before checking out of the Airbnb.

Along with the stay at the Up-inspired house, there were 10 other experiences unveiled by Airbnb, including privately hanging out with comedian Kevin Hart. More details about how to register for that one-on-one time with the star will come in August.

Airbnb has also listed a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York, which can fit up to eight guests. Requests for an opportunity to rent the Airbnb are open until 14 May. If chosen, each guest will pay $97 for the one-night stay.

Airbnb’s lastest unveiling of these experiences came nearly a year after the company gave fans an opportunity to stay in Barbie’s Malibu dream house, right before the highly-anticipated related Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film

Two individual one-night stays were given to two guests in Ken’s bedroom inside Barbie’s dreamhouse on 21 and 22 July 2023. The one-night stays was also free of charge “because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse”.