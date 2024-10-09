Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Al Pacino has sweetly spoken out about fatherhood and how it’s shaped him for the better.

During an interview with People, published on October 9, the 84-year-old opened up about the joys of being a parent, one year after welcoming his son Roman with ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Before becoming a father again in his eighties, Pacino already had three children, including 23-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo, and a 34-year-old daughter Julie with Jan Tarrant.

According to The Godfather star, fatherhood is something that’s kept him motivated throughout his life.

“It changed me for life,” he told People. “The idea that you’re throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children … there’s the love.”

He also shared that when writing his new memoir, Sonny Boy, titled after a nickname his mother gave him, he wanted it to be something for his loved ones, including his children.

“At least according to me, I’ve had quite a big life,” he said.

Pacino has continued to open up about how much he values his relationship with his children. During a recent interview with The New York Times, he discussed some of the passages at the end of his book, which were about his 16-month-old son. He noted that since writing the memoir, Roman’s grown up a bit.

open image in gallery Al Pacino and his children at the Academy Awards in 2020 ( Getty Images )

“He was less than [one and a half] when I was musing about him. He’s come into the world a little more now. He’s learning things,” he added.

After acknowledging that he wanted to write his story for Roman to read one day, he also expressed that regardless of his age, he hopes to be around to see his child grow up.

“That’s one of the reasons, of course. And that has been a campaign for me to stick around a little longer if it’s possible,” Pacino said.

During an interview with People, he confirmed that he and Roman’s mother, Alfallah, had officially split. When asked about the nature of his relationship with the producer, he said: “No. I have a friendship.”

A representative for Pacino also added to People, “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

Last year, there were first reports that Pacino and Alfallah had split, which their representatives initially denied. However, in November 2023, legal documents obtained by TMZ confirmed the details of the custody agreement that they worked on and mutually agreed on together. Pacino has visitation rights over his child, and Alfallah has primary custody over their son. Both share overall legal custody.

Pacino agreed to pay his ex $110,000 in child support upfront and has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in base child support. He will also have to pay $13,000 monthly for a night nurse and be called upon for any medical expenses not covered by insurance.

However, they have since remained friends and celebrated Alfallah’s 30th birthday together in September, according to the New York Post. The Serpico actor was spotted helping Alfallah blow out the candles on her cake.