Al Roker makes emotional return to Today show after hospitalisation

Al Roker has made an emotional return to theToday show, two months after he was hospitalised for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

On Friday, Roker rejoined fellow Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the set of the morning show, where he was met with applause from the cast and crew.

“The countdown is over. After nearly two months away, after nearly two months away, Al is ready to re-join us here in Studio 1A and we cannot wait to throw our arms around our ray of sunshine,” Guthrie said moments before Roker walked onto the set. “It is a really special day... and I’m sorry because the tears are already flowing, because Al Roker is back!”

The 68-year-old weatherman then expressed his happiness to be back with his “second family”.

“I have missed you guys so very much,” he told his co-anchors. “You are my second family and it’s just great to be back - and wearing pants! It’s so much fun.”

“My heart is just bursting,” he continued. “I’m just so thrilled to see all of you and the crew. Right now I’m running on adrenaline.”

Roker then joked about having to return to work, with the weatherman pretending not to be able to handle the studio’s bright lights. “Oh these lights! Oh it’s so bright!” he exclaimed while shielding his eyes, as his coworkers laughed. “Oh they’re burning my eyes!! Ahh!”

During Roker’s return to the studio, his coworkers also noted how excited his fans were, with Guthrie pointing out the crowd outside, which could be seen cheering and waving signs celebrating Roker’s return.

“As much as we missed you, Al, I think the plaza missed you even more,” Guthrie said. “Signs for you. They are your people!”

Roker, who has been absent from the show since mid-November, returned home from the hospital for the second time last month. He celebrated his discharge from the hospital on Instagram, where he wrote: “Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”

The update came after Roker revealed on social media that he was hospitalised after blood clots in his legs travelled to his lungs.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote on Instagram on 19 November. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Roker was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. However, he underwent surgery in November 2020, and in January 2021, revealed his cancer was “considered undetectable”.

On social media, Today show viewers and fans have also celebrated Roker’s return, with one person writing: “So glad to see him!” while another said: “All is right again. Welcome home, Al! We missed you so much.”