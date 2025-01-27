Alan Carr says he had recent health scare that left him worried he’d lose his sight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Carr has revealed that a recent health scare left him worried he’d lose his eyesight for good.

The 48-year-old comedian, has had a tough couple of years following divorce from his husband Paul Drayton and the death of his dog in 2022. Last year, he admitted he had been so upset with grief that he hadn’t realised he had salmonella poisoning.

Carr opened up about his latest health scare on his podcast Life’s a Beach, as he shared recent difficulties with his eyes that had led him to the hospital.

“I’ve got astigmatism,” he began. “I kept telling people I had stigmata, like the wounds of Christ. Get over yourself, Alan.”

He continued: “I had a bit of a health scare. I went to Moorfields [Eye Hospital, London]. I’ve got something wrong with my eyes - quite a bit of pressure. I hate the glaucoma thing, when they squirt the air in your eyes. I had something wrong with my eyes in the cornea. I was so worried.”

Explaining that the medical professional had difficulties continuing the treatment, Carr said: “He had to basically choke me because this air going into my eye was too much. At Moorfields they anaesthetised my eyeball, and then the spike came in on to the lens to see if it worked.”

Carr, known for his distinctive glasses, found it difficult to relax, explaining: “They said: ‘Just relax Alan, and just concentrate on the spike going into your eye.’ I’m like excuse me? What? Oh good, the spike is coming closer. Relax! It was so surreal. Losing my sight is my worst thing, and I can feel it getting worse.”

Although he did not lose his eyesight completely as feared, he added: “My eyeballs need draining - they’ve got too much pressure.”

Carr revealed his worst fear was losing his eyesight ( Getty Images )

The comedian’s TV show Changing Ends, has enjoyed success after being renewed for an additional two series.

In a five-star review for season one, The Independent’s critic Sean O’Grady wrote that the series was “the making of a national treasure”, and was “that most joyous of things: a smart, inventive, honest and charming coming-of-age story”.

The second series continues shortly after the first, as young Carr is now at an age where the prospect of puberty dawns upon him, and he starts to feel less confident in himself. He also has to try to keep his father’s attention when he needs it most, while his dad (Shaun Dooley) wants to focus on his football club, Northampton Town FC.