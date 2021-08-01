Danish YouTuber dies after falling from mountain in Italian Alps

A Danish YouTuber has died after accidentally falling from a mountain in the Italian Alps while filming a video.

Albert Dyrlund fell to his death on Wednesday, 28 July, while hiking with a group of friends, his mother Vibe Jensen told Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet.

Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ citizen service confirmed that a Danish citizen had died in Italy but did not name Dyrlund for confidentiality reasons.

Jensen said the family is in mourning and asked for their privacy. “The family is in deep grief, but I would like his fans to know,” she said.

According to Italian broadcaster Rai News, Dyrlund fell from Mount Seceda, which is situated in the Val Gardena region of the Italian Alps, at approximately 5.15 pm while filming a video.

He is believed to have fallen around 200 metres, which is more than 650 feet.

Seceda is part of the Dolomites, a limestone mountain range known for its vertical walls and sharp cliffs.

Dyrlund was on a designated hiking route that links two mountain peaks, and is known to have steep and rocky slopes, Ekstra Bladet reports.

A rescue helicopter was called to the mountain, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The content creator, who had more than 170,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel and more than 230,000 Instagram followers, was best known for making music videos and comedy sketches.

According to his YouTube profile, he first joined the platform in 2016. Since then, he had accumulated more than 90 million views, with three videos on his channel being watched more than five million times.

As the news of his death spreads, tributes from friends and fans have poured in.

His friend, Anne Plejdrup wrote on Instagram: “The sky has got a beautiful star – thank you for everything Albert, you happy and crazy boy.

All my thoughts go to your family and friends, rest in peace. Remember each other, it may be over before you know it.”

On Twitter, a fan said: “It’s so weird to wake up and then see that you’re favourite YouTuber from your childhood died.

“It was so unexpected and shocking. I only wish the best for his family and friends. Rest in peace Albert Dyrlund.”