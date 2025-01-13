Aldi recalls frozen food item after consumer reports dental injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aldi has recalled a frozen food item after a consumer hurt their tooth while eating it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Saturday (January 11) that Bestway Sandwiches Inc.’s frozen chicken and cheese taquito products had been recalled. 24,870 pounds of the product were affected, as they may “be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal.”

According to the USDA, the recall came after it received a “consumer complaint reporting that a piece of metal was found in the frozen chicken and cheese taquito product.” The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a division of the USDA, also received another report from a consumer saying they “have a dental injury from the product.”

The recalled frozen chicken and cheese taquito products have the Best by Dates of July 3, 2025, and September 25, 2025, at the bottom of the packaging. They come in packages that read: “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN & CHEESE TAQUITOS.”

The items were produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024, with the establishment number “EST. P-40327” on the package. Products were sold at Aldi stores nationwide.

The Independent has contacted Aldi for comment.

The USDA reports that one consumer said they found ‘a piece of metal’ in the chicken and cheese taquitos ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The FSIS is also concerned that the product may still be in consumers’ freezers, which is why the organization is urging not to consume them and throw them out. Consumers can also return the item to the store they purchased it from.

In addition, when a recall happens, the FSIS routinely conducts “effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.”

The recall of the Aldi’s items comes as different product was pulled from shelves at Walmart. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that 2,023 cases of Great Value, Chicken Broth, sold in 48-ounce containers at Walmart, have been recalled, due to potential “packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage.”

Each case includes six units of the product, meaning 12,138 cartons of broth were recalled. The product was sold at 242 Walmart stores in seven states.

Last month, Braga Fresh’s ready-to-eat 12oz Marketside Broccoli Florets was also recalled, after the product was sold at Walmart stores in 20 different states. The broccoli was recalled because of the possibility it was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.

The possible listeria contamination of Braga Fresh’s broccoli “was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result,” according to the FDA.