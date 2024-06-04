Fans question where Hilaria Baldwin’s accent is as she and Alec announce reality show

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin will be giving fans a glimpse into their chaotic home in an upcoming reality series, The Baldwins.

On Tuesday, June 4, the 66-year-old 30 Rock actor and his yoga instructor wife announced their upcoming show for TLC in an Instagram video. In the clip, Alec and Hilaria began by introducing themselves and cracking a joke about their large brood of seven children.

“We have an announcement to make,” the 40-year-old mother teased. Alec looked alarmed, chiming in: “Good God, no.” Hilaria reassured him that it’s not another pregnancy announcement, saying: “No, definitely not! We’re done having kids.”

The video then cut to clips of the couple’s children running around their home, as Alec said: “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs – the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.”

“Home is the place we love to be most,” he added.

The Instagram video also showed the parents attempting to wrangle their seven children, posing for photos on a couch and shouting in unison: “We are the Baldwins!”

“And we’re coming to TLC!” the Beetlejuice actor added, before joking: “God help you all!”

In the caption, Alec revealed that the reality TV series will debut on the network in 2025. According to Variety, The Baldwins will “invite viewers into the home” that Alec and Hilaria share with their seven children: Carmen, 10, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, six, Eduardo and María, three, and Ilaria, one. The actor also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama,” TLC said.

While many fans were excited about the upcoming reality show, some Instagram users couldn’t help but wonder where Hilaria’s former Spanish accent had gone.

“Where did her accent go? And now she has like a little girl voice. I’m so confused,” one person asked, pointing out Hilaria’s seemingly American accent in the clip.

“If she pretends to be Hispanic, I’m boycotting,” another person wrote, while someone else said: “You mean Hillary.... right?”

Back in 2020, Hilaria sparked backlash for allegedly pretending to be from Spain. Many internet users shared videos of Hilaria not knowing the English word for cucumber, while others pointed out that she claimed she was born in Spain in several interviews. “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” one person tweeted.

She later confirmed in a New York Times article that her given name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she was born in Boston, but traveled “back and forth” between her home in Massachusetts and Spain, where she said many of her family members lived and still reside.

In February 2021, she once again addressed the controversy around her heritage and apologized for not being “more clear” about her background.

The reality TV announcement comes after a New Mexico judge rejected Alec’s request to have the Rust fatal shooting case against him dismissed. Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case, which is connected to the 2021 death of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was upheld by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on May 24. While lawyers for the Hollywood star had accused prosecutors of misconduct and wanted the case thrown out, Baldwin’s trial is still set to go ahead in July.

The fatal incident occurred in October 2021 when Alec, the lead actor and a co-producer of Rust, pointed a prop gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal. The gun went off, discharging a real bullet that killed her and wounded director Joel Souza.

Last year, Baldwin was dismissed of initial involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to Hutchins’ death. In January, however, prosecutors renewed the involuntary manslaughter charges against him, citing new evidence. The actor has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In March, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death. Reed, 26, was handed the maximum prison sentence of 18 months.

Baldwin maintains his innocence, claiming that he pulled back the hammer – but not the trigger – and the gun fired.