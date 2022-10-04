Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘I won’t let him win any more’: Alex Scott says her father’s denial of abuse ‘hurt’ her again

The sports personality opens up about her experience of domestic abuse in her forthcoming memoir

Kate Ng
Tuesday 04 October 2022 15:49
Comments
Sports stars on mental health: Alex Scott reveals online abuse following retirement drove her to alcohol

Alex Scott has revealed that her father’s denial that he abused her and her mother and brother when they were younger had opened old wounds.

The BBC sports presenter said she felt “angry” at herself for “allowing him to hurt me again by those claims of lying”.

It comes after her father, Tony Scott, said he was “never violent” towards her or his family in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Scott, 37, opened up about her father’s physical violence when she was a child in her forthcoming memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong.

She wrote about listening to her father lay his hands on her mother, Carol McKee, while she and her brother were in bed in their flat in east London.

Recommended

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Tuesday (3 October), Scott said: “It’s all still so raw. I can visualise it like it was yesterday.”

She added that her mother didn’t “know that her two kids are in the room hearing everything” at the time.

“She’s trying to be strong in a totally different way, we’re trying to be strong for her but can’t help her. The visuals are still so there. I couldn’t do anything,” she tearfully told radio presenter Emma Barnett.

Tony denied her claims and said: “I have no idea why she’s saying all this stuff. I was raised in a strict but loving Jamaican family and Alex should know what they are like. I taught her discipline, I did a lot to help her.

“Perhaps she is judging me by today’s standards. People were a lot tougher back then. But I was never violent, that’s just not me. I never beat Alex or anyone else in the family or did anything like that.”

Scott told Barnett: “That story from him coming out yesterday takes [my mum] back to a place… hearing the pain and the terror again in her voice last night.

“That’s why I don’t know what I can do. But I’m not going to allow him to win [any] more.

“This book, the reason was to get some peace. And I suppose when you are in peace it gives you a new position of power and that’s maybe why he’s trying to [respond] right now.”

Recommended

Scott’s memoir was published on 29 September and she has pledged that all proceeds will go to help women affected by domestic abuse.

She admitted that she felt “sorry right now that I’ve not used my voice sooner”, but added: “But what [my dad] has done – he lit a new fire in me yesterday... I will do... all I can to help women in this position so they don’t have feelings that my mum has carried her whole life – or that I have.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in