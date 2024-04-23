Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Scott has shared how she overcame racist and misogynistic social media trolling, which had previously left her “scared for her life”.

The 39-year-old BBC Sport presenter and former captain of the Lionesses previously discussed receiving messages ranging from “overt discrimination to suggestions that I only got my job because I’m ticking some mythical ‘diversity box’.”

In a new interview for Women’s Health, she revealed how former first lady of the US Michelle Obama had inspired her to rise above the negativity, and that her relationship with singer Jess Glynne had allowed her to be more “vulnerable”.

“You’re rubbing all the people like them up the wrong way,” she said. “I think it’s always how you hold yourself in those situations, instead of coming back in an attack – that’s why I love someone like Michelle Obama.”

Scott expanded on the influence of Obama, who has gone on to become a world-leading voice in the field of female empowerment since serving with her husband Barack Obama during his presidency. She continued: “[Michelle Obama] holds so much grace and dignity and can deliver such a strong, powerful message to be like, here I am, I’m gonna keep thriving…I’m gonna keep killing you with my kindness and doing my job to a level you cannot stand.”

In a rare comment on her relationship with Glynn, Scott explained she felt “more open to accepting and being more vulnerable”.

She added: “I’m enjoying being like, okay, I’m just gonna roll with this. I think, before, I was very walls up. All those walls have, like, come down.”

Alex Scott has opened up about overcomign social media trolls ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

In the early summer of 2020, the abuse worsened after reports suggested Scott would become the new host of A Question of Sport, replacing Sue Barker.

However, the news proved to be inaccurate and the job went to Paddy McGuinness.

Scott said she received death threats over the incident, adding: “That was at a level that I was scared for my life.

“I was scared to leave my house to even go to the shop. That’s the stage we’d got to – that, oh gosh, someone Black might be replacing a national treasure could cause such hatred.”

Scott revealed that she sought therapy after the abuse. She added that her childhood experiences with domestic abuse made her realise it was “no wonder I ended up in therapy”.

Scott’s memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong, released in September 2022, details her father’s physical violence against her mother, as well as against her and her brother, Ronnie.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org