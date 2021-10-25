Actor Alexa PenaVega has hit out at abusive online comments after she revealed that she accidentally cut off her two-year-old son’s finger by closing a bathroom door on it.

Following the incident last week, Ms PenaVega updated her Instagram followers on the health of her son and her own mental wellbeing but she also took the time to slam commenters who had been critical of her parenting.

“Social media can be really frustrating,” she said on the platform. “But after seeing the comments about people questioning my parenting and assuming I slammed a door in a fit of rage … absolutely not. I simply closed the door. That is literally what happened. I know I will never be able to please everyone and people will be ugly to be ugly, and for those people, all I can do is pray for them.”

“This was the door,” she added as she showed viewers around the home. “He was in the bathroom, I didn’t see his fingers in the hinge, so I just closed it. It sucks so much, but it was that simple.”

Ms PenaVega, 33, also has a four-year-old son, Ocean, and a five-month-old daughter, Rio with her husband, fellow actor Carlos PenaVega, 32.

She said it was “the most traumatic thing we’ve had to go through as a family. The mom guilt and shame was really hard to get through”.

“But thank God for prayer and for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is,” she added. “Carlos was amazing and swooped in like Superman to take care of our family. It took a minute for all of us to process what happened. If anything it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely. Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened.”