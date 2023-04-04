Alexandra Burke pregnant with second child nine months after welcoming her first

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alexandra Burke has announced she is expecting her second child with her partner Darren Randolph.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter shared the news on Instagram, writing: “We are so excited to do this all again”, alongside a picture of herself and footballer Randolph smiling as he cradles her baby bump from behind.

The post, shared on Tuesday morning (4 April) included several photos of Burke dressed in a white bra and blue jeans, and Randolph wearing just blue jeans, as they dance, smile and laugh.

The news comes nine months after Burke and Randolph welcomed their first child last July. The couple have chosen not to reveal the baby’s name or gender, and affectionately refer to the infant as their “little grape”.

At the time, Burke wrote: “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”

Burke’s friends and fans were quick to congratulate the singer on the surprise news.

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison who wrote: “Omg! Congratulations babes.”

BBC Radio One DJ Clara Amfo commented: “Wow!!” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Model Daisy Lowe also wished the couple well, writing: “Ahhhh yay!!! So happy for you and your gorgeous growing family.”

On Mother’s Day this year, Burke celebrated her first one with a tribute to her first child and her own mother.

She posted a photograph of herself cradling her baby and feeding them in her living room, which was filled with red heart-shaped balloons, and another of herself and her late mother, Melissa Bell.

Burke wrote: “My first Mother’s Day as your mama... Feeling very blessed. Can’t thank the hubby enough for making me feel so special and loved.

“My little baby Grape - thank you for making me a better person. For making me the best version of myself and showing up in ways I thought I never could... I am so lucky to be your mum.”

She continued: “To my mummy. Happy heavenly Mother’s Day. I’m thinking of you always and I hope I’m making you proud. I wish you were here to see this bundle of joy who is helping to heal my heart everyday.”

Since winning The X Factor after duetting with Beyonce, Burke has forged a successful career in music and the West End.

She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she made it to the final with professional partner Gorka Marquez.

Randolph currently plays for AFC Bournemouth and the Republic of Ireland national team.

Additional reporting by PA