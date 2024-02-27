Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alicia Keys has revealed to fans the personalised message that Billie Eilish sent to her son, Genesis.

The 43-year-old singer recently took fans behind the scenes in preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, in which Keys made a brief appearance alongside halftime performer Usher. In a video shared to her YouTube channel, Keys - real name Alicia Augello Cook - was seen getting ready for the show-stopping performance when she detailed the kind gesture that Eilish gave to her nine-year-old son.

“If you know Genesis, you know that he is really pushy,” Keys said about her youngest child, who she shares with husband Swizz Beatz. “Like, when he wants something, he really wants it.”

The “No One” singer explained that her son “somehow asked” if she had Eilish’s number, to which Keys told her son: “Well, yeah. She’s a friend to me.”

Genesis informed his mother that he wanted to talk to the “Ocean Eyes” singer and “bothered [her] for three days in a row” about sending Eilish a video message. Keys finally agreed that Genesis could send a video to Eilish, and revealed her son’s adorable message.

“Hi, my name is Genesis and I hope we can be friends,” the nine-year-old said, as he filmed himself in the video. “And I really like your music and, you know, I’m Alicia Keys’ son. So, yeah.”

Along with her son’s video, Keys also took the moment to send the “What Was I Made For?” singer her own text. “Someone wanted me to send you this message. I hope it makes you smile. How are you, beautiful? Big love,” Keys texted Eilish.

The “Girl On Fire” musician explained that her son asked her “every day” if Eilish had responded back, so much so that he “won’t go to sleep” and “keeps [her] up at night”. Keys reminded Genesis not to “bother” Eilish and “she’ll write back if she could write back”.

However, as Keys was getting ready for Super Bowl LVIII, she received a video from none other than Eilish along with the text: “Made my day.”

“Genesis, it’s Billie,” the Oscar winner said in the clip. “I’m ready to be your friend any day. You tell me when.”

Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, also made a cameo in the video. “Genesis, my name’s Finneas. I’d like to be your friend. I’m Billie Eilish’s brother,” he jokingly chimed in.

“I would like to be your friend,” she continued. “Alicia is my friend, I love her and I love you. Let’s hang out and be friends, I would love that so much.”

Keys couldn’t hold back her laughter as she watched the personalised video message, telling her team that Genesis was going to “freak the f*** out” when he sees the text from Eilish. “I am so excited for him,” the mother of two added. “This is his Super Bowl.”

The YouTube video also caught her son’s reaction when he finally viewed Eilish’s text, smiling wide as Keys held up her phone to him. The clip was reposted to TikTok, where fans shared their heartwarmed reactions to Eilish’s message.

“The sweetest human ever,” one Eilish fan wrote in the TikTok caption.

“I love them all so much,” another person commented.

A third user said: “The fact that she’s about to do the Super Bowl but is more excited that she gets to make her sons’ day! That’s a great mom.”

The 16-time Grammy winner shares sons Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali with record producer Swizz Beatz - real name Kasseem Daoud Dean. The couple have been married since 2010. They welcomed their son Egypt in October 2010, followed by Genesis in December 2014.

Beatz is also a father to three children from previous relationships: Prince Nasir, 23, Kasseem Jr, 17, and Nicole, 16.