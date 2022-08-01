Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alicia Keys has shared new pictures from her wedding to Swizz Beatz on the couple’s 12-year anniversary this Sunday (31 July).

Alongside black and white photographs of Keys and Swizz Beats, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, the “City of Gods” hitmaker captioned her throwback post: “This is the day we got married! Look at these cutie pies!!

“Those same stars are still in our eyes, and it’s only getting better!!!!”

Keys continued: “When we said our vows we wanted our love to never be about controlling each other, or being the boss of each other. We set each other free.”

Describing their relationship, Keys said she and Swizz Beatz “love each other with open arms and an open heart” and that they “grow together even in our different ways and directions”.

Addressing her husband, Keys wrote: “I can’t believe it my love! 12 years!! Of pure love! There’s no love more precious then this! Theres NOTHING more precious than this! I wake up looking forward to you everyday!

“Forever more.”

Swizz Beatz commented: “It’s been an unforgettable ride my love,” along with heart and champagne glass emojis.

Fans wished the couple on their anniversary, with many declaring the photographs are “gorgeous”.

One person commented under the post: “Lovely sentiment. Congrats on the first 12. Wishing you many more sunsets and wonderful moments.”

Keys also posted a video of the couple dancing together.

“Forever having fun with the love of my life,” she captioned the video, before thanking their fans for the “love you send our way”.

The couple share two sons – Egypt Daoud, 12, and Genesis Ali, eight.