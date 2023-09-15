Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alyssa Farah Griffin has opened up about her reaction to Whoopi Goldberg asking if she is pregnant during a recent episode of The View.

On Thursday 14 September, in the middle of a discussion about Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s decision not to run for re-election in 2024, Goldberg unexpectedly asked Farah Griffin if she was pregnant. Farah Griffin opened up about the moment on the Behind the Table podcast, revealing that she took the question as a compliment.

During the podcast, Farah Griffin was laughing as she reflected on the day’s events and how it happened to be the show where both her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law were sitting in the front row.

“If there are two people in my life who want me to be pregnant today more than anyone it’s them, so just the most fortuitous timing,” she said before explaining that her makeup artist must have done a good job to give her a “pregnancy glow”.

The View host added that Goldberg isn’t the type of person to ask questions like that with malicious intent. “Whoopi, she thinks out loud sometimes, and I chose to take it as a compliment — that I’m glowing,” she said. “She’s so sweet."

“At the break, she was apologising to me and giving me the heart sign,” Farah Griffin continued. “That’s what makes the show fun. It’s completely unpredictable. I thought we were talking about Mitt Romney but then we were talking about my pregnancy plans of the future — which just again, headline news, I am not pregnant at this time.”

The show’s producer Brian Teta jokingly asked the host if she wanted to issue a formal statement that she was not pregnant and noted that The View is a live, unscripted television show.

Teta also explained how “out of character” a quip like that is from Goldberg because she tends to warn others about revealing “too much personal information on the show”.

Farah agreed, saying, “I guarantee if I actually told her privately that I was pregnant, her advice would be: ‘Wait until you’re ready to tell people.’ So that’s the funniest thing about it.”

“She would never just shout it on air. But listen, that’s what makes the show interesting.”

Farah Griffin continued to joke about the incident, mentioning that reporters were quick to reach out to her about it. “I literally was getting texts on the commercial break from reporters like: ‘Do you care to respond to this?’ I used to take questions about like, there was a missile attack in Afghanistan and now I’m like: ‘No, I’m not going to comment on my fake pregnancy right now,’” she said.

Both Teta and Farah Griffin talked about how apologetic Goldberg had been about the moment. “Whoopi said to me after, she’s like: ‘It just came over me, I don’t know what happened. It was like a vision,’ and she felt that it just came out of her,” the executive producer explained.

And even though Goldberg may have been wrong about her co-host’s pregnancy, it did give Farah Griffin an idea to announce how she is pregnant in the future.

“I’ll be sure to blurt it out, if and when I am pregnant. I will definitely interrupt Whoopi to inform her,” she said.