Alyssa Milano sparks outrage after launching fundraiser for her son’s baseball trip

Alyssa Milano has sparked outrage after she asked her fans to donate to her son’s baseball trip.

The 51-year-old actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on 25 January to share the GoFundMe page, which she’s managing on behalf of her husband, David Bugliari. While sharing a photo of her 12-year-old son, Milo, with his baseball team, Milano went on to explain what the trip was for and expressed her gratitude for any donations.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated,” she wrote.

However, many people on social media have hit back at Milano’s request, with questions on why she’s not funding the trip, given her successful career in Hollywood. They also criticised the Charmed star for asking for these funds in the first place.

“Why isn’t Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself? Why is she asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries,” one asked, while another added: “When did #GoFundMe became a way for millionaire celebrities to fund their kids’ baseball trips?”

“A group of like four to five parents pooled money for our team’s off-season travel, (and in season transit when our schools cancelled weekend bussing) when other parents couldn’t afford it. These parents were nurses, teachers, and factory workers,” a third wrote. “But Alyssa Milano needs your help right now.”

Amid the criticism, other social media users have pointed out that Milano’s husband – who she also shares a nine-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, with – has reportedly made a name for himself in the entertainment business, as well.

“Alyssa Milano is begging for donations for her son’s baseball trip. She’s reportedly worth $10m... But, wait it gets better!” one quipped. “Her husband is the co-head of Creative Artists Agency which manages dozens of the largest names in Hollywood, sports, & music.”

“Here is a woman whose net worth is right around $10m and she is pandering for money for her son’s team trip? @Alyssa_Milano this is a new low even for you,” another added.

However, some fans still showed their support for Milano, who’s notably been vocal about the MeToo Movement over the years, and the fundraiser.

“Made a small but heartfelt contribution. Sounds like a great experience for them,” one wrote, while another tweeted: “This is awesome. You’ve done so much for so many.”

As the GoFundMe was first started last year, the page has been specifically for the “BIRDS 12U team’s Travel Fund”. According to the description of the fundraiser, the donations will help keep the team “competitive”.

“We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families,” the description reads. “We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

The page has raised $7,811 out of its $10,000 goal, with more than 240 donations as of 26 January.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Milano for comment.