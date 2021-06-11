Amanda Kloots shares regrets from marriage to late husband Nick Cordero: ‘I was not a good wife’

Amanda Kloots has opened up about her marriage to late actor Nick Cordero, revealing that she believes she was “not a good wife”.

Kloots, who has spoken candidly about her grief over the loss of her husband, who died in July 2020 from complications related to Covid-19 at the age of 41, reflected on their marriage in a new interview with The New York Times.

In the interview, the fitness instructor, who shares a two-year-old son with her late husband, recalled how she’d struggled to be supportive when Cordero had begun exploring a career change from acting to songwriting in 2019, a year after he had concluded his role in “A Bronx Tale” on Broadway.

“I was not a good wife,” she said, adding: “I was not understanding any of it. I was like: ‘This is a waste of time, and we have no money.’ He did not feel supported by me. I wasn’t supportive.”

Kloots also recalled how the couple had fought over Cordero’s desire to relocate to Los Angeles from New York City, with the 39-year-old telling the outlet how she’d wanted to stay where they were because her family was close by and her fitness business was growing.

“We fought about it for a year,” she said. “I finally came to a place of: ‘This is marriage, you have to compromise.’”

The couple eventually moved to California, where they stayed temporarily in Zach Braff’s guest house. However, shortly after, Cordero was diagnosed with Covid.

The Broadway star was admitted into the hospital in March 2020, where he battled the virus for three months.

On 5 July 2020, Kloots, who has since gone on to become a host on The Talk, revealed that her husband had died in an Instagram post, where she wrote: “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning.”

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician,” she continued. “He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Reflecting on the regret she feels over the battles in their marriage, Kloots, who is releasing a memoir titled: Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, told the outlet that she “learned to appreciate his music too late”.

“But I’m determined to keep his voice alive,” she added.

In February 2021, Kloots shared the “emotional” response she had to receiving her first dose of the Covid vaccine, revealing that she had been “terrified” since Cordero died “of getting this virus” as a single mother but now felt “one step closer to safety”.