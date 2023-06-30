Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People love to get a glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous, and there’s no more intimate way than a house tour.

The latest star to share an insight into their homelife is Amanda Seyfried. During a tour with Architectural Digest, the Mamma Mia! star gave a detailed look inside her New Yorkapartment - but there was one aspect of her decorating that amused viewers.

During her tour of the home, which was originally three former staff’s quarters on the top floor of a 1907 building, she detailed the various artworks she owns. “In my house upstate, I actually have a wool vagina hanging - custom vagina,” Seyfried revealed. “Not kidding,” she added.

When describing the unique piece of art in her family home, she explained: “I like to remember that we’re all human.”

It is this home in the Catskills Mountains where Seyfried lives full time with her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, and two children, daughter, Nina, six, and son Thomas, two. In addition to this, and their luxurious farmhouse-feel Manhattan apartment, they own a home in Los Angeles.

Speaking of her Manhattan home, the Mean Girls actor said: “I’m part of the development of a Broadway show. This is going to be my home for six, seven, eight months. I know this will be where I live, and I’m comfortable here. I feel really safe.”

She also showed off some other art during the tour, including some by her six-year-old daughter. “My daughter is actually an incredible artist. It blows my mind,” she said.

Pointing to a small porcelain toilet, she said: “And this is actually my sister’s. She made this in high school. I’ve had it in my apartment since I moved downtown.” The camera then panned to various toilets, with Seyfried adding: “There is in every room, I guess, toilet art.”

On social media, Seyfried’s house tour and decor choices have been met with joy from her fans, with many praising her New York City home.

“I am very obsessed with Amanda Seyfried’s NYC apartment,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I’m obsessed with Amanda Seyfried’s AD apartment tour. So adorable and I just always knew she wasn’t basic.”

“New obsession is Amanda Seyfried’s NYC apartment,” someone else wrote.