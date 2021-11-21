AMAs 2021: These are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s awards show
Celebrities including The Weeknd and Olivia Rodrigo are nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony
The red carpet has begun filling up as celebrities arrive at the 2021 American Music Awards.
This year’s awards ceremony, taking place on Sunday 21 November, will be hosted by Cardi B, with celebrities including Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, and Olivia Rodrigo set to take the stage for performances.
From the good 4 u singer to Cardi B, these are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s awards.
Cardi B
Tonight’s host Cardi B arrived on the red carpet for this year’s AMAs in a black gown with a sequin leopard-print pattern.
Diplo
Diplo chose a pale peach suit, which he paired with animal-print shoes for this year’s awards show.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny attended the 2021 AMAs in a light blue puffer jacket and silver sunglasses.
JoJo
JoJo attends the AMAs in a silver gown with cut-out detailing.
Tate McRae
Tate McRae opted for a white bodysuit with billowing statement sleeves for this year’s AMAs red carpet.
24kGoldn
24kGoldn chose a black suit with a white floral pattern for this year’s awards.
Larray
Larray opted for a colourful floral-patterned look for this year’s AMAs.
Brittany Broski
Brittany Broski arrived on the red carpet in a red gown with statement sleeves and a slit.
Coi Leray
Coi Leray chose a black sequin gown for this year’s event.
Markell Washington
Markell Washington arrived on the red carpet at this year’s AMAs in a pin-striped double-breasted suit.
Niki DeMar
Niki DeMar chose a pink and orange vinyl outfit this year’s awards show.
Meredith Duxbury
Meredith Duxbury attends the AMAs in a gold sequin gown.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies