The red carpet has begun filling up as celebrities arrive at the 2021 American Music Awards.

This year’s awards ceremony, taking place on Sunday 21 November, will be hosted by Cardi B, with celebrities including Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, and Olivia Rodrigo set to take the stage for performances.

From the good 4 u singer to Cardi B, these are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s awards.

Cardi B

Cardi B arrives at the 2021 AMAs (Getty Images for dcp)

Tonight’s host Cardi B arrived on the red carpet for this year’s AMAs in a black gown with a sequin leopard-print pattern.

Diplo

Diplo chose a pale peach suit, which he paired with animal-print shoes (Getty Images for MRC)

Diplo chose a pale peach suit, which he paired with animal-print shoes for this year’s awards show.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends the 2021 AMAs (Getty Images)

Bad Bunny attended the 2021 AMAs in a light blue puffer jacket and silver sunglasses.

JoJo

JoJo attends the AMAs in a silver gown with cut-out detailing (Getty Images)

JoJo attends the AMAs in a silver gown with cut-out detailing.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae attends the AMAs (Getty Images)

Tate McRae opted for a white bodysuit with billowing statement sleeves for this year’s AMAs red carpet.

24kGoldn

24kGoldn arrives in a black suit for the 2021 AMAs (Getty Images)

24kGoldn chose a black suit with a white floral pattern for this year’s awards.

Larray

Larray attends the 2021 AMAs (Getty Images for MRC)

Larray opted for a colourful floral-patterned look for this year’s AMAs.

Brittany Broski

Brittany Broski arrives on the red carpet at this year’s AMAs (Getty Images)

Brittany Broski arrived on the red carpet in a red gown with statement sleeves and a slit.

Coi Leray

Coi Leray wears a black gown on the AMAs red carpet (Getty Images)

Coi Leray chose a black sequin gown for this year’s event.

Markell Washington

Markell Washington wears a double-breasted suit on the red carpet (Getty Images for MRC)

Markell Washington arrived on the red carpet at this year’s AMAs in a pin-striped double-breasted suit.

Niki DeMar

Niki DeMar wears a pink and orange vinyl outfit for this year’s award ceremony (Getty Images)

Niki DeMar chose a pink and orange vinyl outfit this year’s awards show.

Meredith Duxbury

Meredith Duxbury attends the 2021 AMAs (Getty Images for MRC)

Meredith Duxbury attends the AMAs in a gold sequin gown.