An Amazon driver left a sweet message when delivering a package, and it was captured by a home’s doorbell camera.

In a TikTok video posted on January 27, Chelsie Gilbert, @chelsiegilbert1, shared a clip of an Amazon driver dropping off a package at her house. While placing this delivery down, the driver noted how this house made him feel “inspired”.

“I don’t know what I’m doing but this is a beautiful a** house,” he said. “I just want to let y’all know this. This inspired me to motivate myself to do better for real.”

“It’s just off the top, and I brought the wrong damn phone,” he added. “Y’all have a good one.”

Gilbert noted in the video how moved she was by what this driver had said about her home.

“I’m even more excited about this message than my packages,” the text over the clip reads. “Give this guy a raise @amazon!”

The video has received over 5.8m views, so far, with viewers in the comments praising the delivery driver.

“This man is going places,” one viewer wrote, while another one said: “I want him to one day own a home like this.”

Many viewers noted how respectful this Amazon worker was, as well how moved by they were by his motivation.

“Notice how he didn’t say he wanted that house/wished he had,” one wrote. “He said motivated me to do better! This! Right there is the key to making your reality!”

“No envy; no assumptions about the owner just motivation and setting new goals for himself,” another comment reads. “He will be successful and reach those goals, I just know it.”

In a follow-up video, Gilbert revealed that the Amazon driver, Prenston Macon, reached out to her after seeing her viral video. To Gilbert, Macon noted how he created a GoFundMe page, in reference to the video that Gilbert posted on TikTok.

He also expressed once again how nice Gibert’s house was and applauded her kind words.

Macon’s GoFundMe Page is titled “Stay Motivated And Feel Inspired.” In the description, the Memphis, Tennessee-based delivery driver noted that he’s “taking the time out to thank” Gilbert for sharing the video of him on TikTok.

Speaking to The Independent, Macon expressed what Gilbert’s home meant to him. “That house from my point of view gave me everything I needed to keep going,” he said.

The Independent has reached out to Gilbert for comment, as well.