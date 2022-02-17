A female Amazon warehouse worker is calling out her male colleagues for being “dogs” in a TikTok video.

In the video posted last week, Adrianna, who goes by the username @kingslayerray, detailed her experience working with fellow male employees at an Amazon warehouse, and the alleged sexual harassment she receives at her workplace.

While filming herself at work, she wrote, “Y’all talk about how girls who work at Amazon being unfaithful and for the streets, but don’t talk about how the guys who are in relationships be staring at every girl who walks by like dogs.”

The TikTok, which received over 73,000 views, was met with a string of sexist comments from users defending the male warehouse workers, and blaming her for the harassment she allegedly faces.

“So you be staring at guys?” commented one TikToker.

“Because y’all be opening it up like nothing don’t be disposable lmao,” said one person.

“Don’t matter where I get my engine started as long as I park it in the right garage,” commented one user.

Adrianna took on some of the sexist comments, clarifying that she finds her male co-workers’ behaviour disrespectful when they’re in a relationship. “Let me clarify, when I said staring I said staring like dogs,” she responded to one user. “To that point, there’s a point where I think it’s a bit disrespectful if you’re in a relationship.”

“I don’t want to be sexualized while I’m doing my work,” she commented to another user.

This is not the first TikTok video to go viral that calls out the casual sexism some female Amazon workers face. In January, an Amazon packer named Priscilla shared on TikTok the comments that she receives while she packs at the warehouse. The captions included, “What’s your snap [Snapchat]?”, “Let’s chill on break” and “Ayye what’s your name?”

Amazon has faced discrimination and sexual harassment claims in the past. In May 2021, five women who worked in various roles at Amazon sued the commerce giant over claims that they faced retaliation by their white managers for complaining about the sexual harassment and discrimination they experienced, according to USA Today.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon for comment.