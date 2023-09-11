Amber Heard gets candid about relationship with Elon Musk in his biography

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amber Heard and Elon Musk have revealed details about their past relationship in the SpaceX founder’s upcoming biography.

In the biography written by Walter Isaacson, the SpaceX founder, 52, and the Aquaman actress, 37, opened up about their romance, which was made official in April 2017. After going public, the couple continued to date on and off in the following months. But, in 2018, the pair ended the relationship once and for all.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Isaacson wrote that, at the time, Heard - who had just gone through a contentious divorce with Johnny Depp - “drew [Musk] into a dark vortex” around 2017 “that lasted more than a year and produced a deep-seated pain that lingers to this day” and that “his brother and friends hated her with a passion”. The author dubbed the time span of their relationship as a “hellacious” period in Musk’s life.

According to Isaacson, Musk first took an interest in the actress after seeing her in 2013’s Machete Kills, chronicling the beginnings of their tumultuous romance in the biography’s “Rocky Relationships” chapter. Musk and Heard reportedly met a year later when she visited SpaceX. In the book, Heard reportedly told Isaacson she was fascinated by Musk’s work, “I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick.”

During their first meeting, Musk took Heard for a ride in Tesla as she visited the facility, Isaacson wrote. The author reportedly illustrates the dynamic between the two, sharing intimate details of their courtship and whirlwind romance, including the time Musk flew to Australia in April 2017 to visit Heard while she was filming Aquaman. There was another time in which Heard allegedly commissioned a costume to “roleplay” Mercy - a character from the video game Overwatch - who Musk said she resembled.

Isaacson also documents some of the more unsavory aspects of their relationship like explosive arguments including a fight they allegedly had towards the end of their relationship during a trip with his family to South America in December 2017. Although Heard reportedly confirmed to the author that the argument occurred, she also made a point of sharing photos and videos of the rest of the evening, in which Isaacson writes showed the actress and tech mogul sharing a loved-up New Year’s Eve kiss.

Kimbal Musk, who had been there the night of the argument, reportedly told Isaacson that he thinks it’s “really sad” his brother “falls in love with these people who are really mean to him”. He elaborated: “They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they’re toxic.”

Elon himself remarked to Isaacson that the relationship he shared with Heard “was brutal”. Heard acknowledged that, while she still loves her ex-boyfriend “very much,” he tends to be attracted to women who may ultimately not be the best for him. “Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him,” she remarked.

When asked by Isaacson why he tends to fall for these types of women, Musk reportedly laughed and replied, “Because I’m just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love.”