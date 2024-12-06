Amber Heard expecting her second child amid private new life in Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amber Heard is expecting her second child.

A spokesperson for the Aquaman actor confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine.

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” the spokesperson said. “Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Heard welcomed her three-year-old daughter, Oonagh, via surrogate back in April 2021. She first announced the news in an Instagram post, explaining that her decision to have a child dated back “four years.”

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” the caption read.

She noted wanting to normalize being a single mother and “not wanting a ring in order to have a crib.”

The actor added that she would normally want this aspect of her life to remain private, but because of her job, it wasn’t possible. “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this,” her caption ended as she revealed her daughter’s name.

Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017 ( Getty Images for L'Oreal )

Over the years, Heard has provided various updates about Oonagh on social media.

Heard was previously married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017. In 2022, the two of them ended up in a public legal battle when Depp sued her in March 2019 for $50 million for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

Depp had not been directly named in the article, but his legal team had argued there was a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser.”

After six weeks in court, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won the case as the jury declared Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

In June 2022, Heard revealed to Today’s Savannah Guthrie if she would ever tell her daughter about the trial. “I think no matter what, it will mean something,” Heard said.

“I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

At the time, she also revealed that she planned on being a mother full-time. “I get to be a mom, like, full-time, you know?” she said when asked about how she saw her future. “Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

Heard went on to resort to a more private life as she sold her home in California and moved to Madrid, Spain.