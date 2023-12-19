Amy Robach reveals whether she plans to marry TJ Holmes after relationship scandal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Robach has revealed whether marriage is in the cards for her and TJ Holmes.

The 50-year-old former ABC news reporter opened up about her relationship during the most recent episode of her eponymous podcast with Holmes, the Amy and TJ Podcast on iHeartRadio. Robach answered candidly when a caller asked: “Are you guys going to tie the knot?”

“It’s under consideration,” she admitted during the 19 December recording. “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together.”

“So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don’t know, button on it,” Robach continued.

Nearly a year ago, Robach and Holmes, 46, were let go from GMA3: What You Need to Know after the two co-anchors were rumoured to be in a relationship in November 2022. At the time, both were still married to their respective spouses, however, both Robach and Holmes have since divorced.

“We both have two marriages under our belts and so it’s not something we’re racing to or rushing towards,” Robach proclaimed. “But there is something, I get it, it’s this thing that I can’t even explain why there’s this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It’s on the table. It’s on the table.”

Holmes offered a different answer to their listener, making quips about a “tiny box” waiting under the Christmas tree this year. He even went as far as to confess the reason he’s itching to tie the knot.

“I want to marry you, in part, because you’re 50 and I’m 46. And I’m very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid,” Holmes remarked.

The comment prompted light-hearted anger from Robach, who wasn’t too pleased to hear her boyfriend reiterate their age difference.

“Everybody knows that! But you’re going to be 51 soon and I’m going to be 46,” Holmes noted. “When you were in high school, I was in elementary school.” According to Robach, Holmes has a habit of pointing out the age gap between them.

Prior to Holmes, Robach was married to Andrew Shue. Meanwhile, Holmes had been married to Marilee Fiebig before filing for divorce in December 2022. Now, Shue and Fiebig are allegedly dating, with Page Six reporting on the rumoured relationship on 5 December, exactly a year from when their previous spouses were “temporarily” removed from GMA3.

For the first episode of Robach and Holmes’ podcast, Holmes spoke about the day people discovered their relationship.

“November 30 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed,” he said. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

“We shouldn’t have allowed — [and] I can say that in hindsight — for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces,” Holmes continued.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Robach and Holmes for comment.