Amy Schumer has revealed she is recovering from surgery after having her appendix and uterus removed due to complications related to endometriosis.

On Saturday, the actor shared details of the surgery in a video filmed by her husband Chris Fischer, in which she can be seen lying in a hospital bed.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” Schumer said. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”

The 40-year-old then continued: “There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”

Along with the video, the I Feel Pretty star included a photo of herself in a hospital gown, which she captioned: “If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis.”

Schumer shared the same photo to her Instagram Stories, where she added: “Peace out endometriosis!” and thanked the doctors who had performed the surgery.

The actor’s post prompted an outpouring of supportive messages from fans and fellow celebrities, including Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, who wrote: “Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon! @endofound” and Vanessa Carlton, who commented: “I’m so sorry Amy! Looks like life is about to get way less painful. But not less gassy.”

Debra Messing also shared her well-wishes, writing: “Oh my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone and you won’t have that pain anymore. Heal well Am,” while Selma Blair added: “I am so sorry. Rest. Recover.”

Endometriosis is an often painful condition in which “tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus – the endometrium – grows outside the uterus,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

This is not the first time that the comedian has opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis, as Schumer, who welcomed her first child with Fischer in May 2019, during which she suffered with the pregnancy condition hyperemesis gravidarum, revealed that she had “really bad endometriosis and adenomyosis” during an appearance on the What To Expect podcast in August 2020.

“I could have a baby again, physically, but it might kill me,” she added.

At the time, Schumer, who was undergoing IVF, also said that she and her husband were “thinking seriously about taking the surrogacy route”.

The same month, the comedian appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, where she revealed that IVF was “really tough” on her and that she decided she “can’t be pregnant ever again”.