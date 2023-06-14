Amy Schumer ruthlessly mocks Hilaria Baldwin for ‘pretend’ Spanish heritage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Schumer has mocked Hilaria Baldwin for faking her Spanish heritage in her newest Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact.

During the comedy programme, Schumer asked the audience if they knew who Hilaria, the wife of Alec Baldwin, was, before pronouncing her name in a Spanish accent. This roast came over two years after a Twitter user accused the yoga instructor of impersonating “a Spanish person”.

She later addressed those claims on her Instagram Story, noting that while she was born in Boston, she “grew up spending time with [her] family between Massachusetts and Spain”.

In her Netflix special, Schumer poked fun at how she first met the yoga instructor, “years ago,” while backstage of Saturday Night Live. She claimed that when Hilaria introduced herself, she did so with a “very thick Spanish accent”. Schumer mimicked the accident and said “I’m Hilaria, from España.”

She also made fun of Alec and Hilaria for having so many children, before making jokes about the kids’ names.

“They have a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all, I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta, and Flamenco,” Schumer added. “And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston.”

Alec and Hilaria, who’ve been married since 2012, have seven children: Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, Lucia, two, and Ilaria, seven months. The Boss Baby star also shares his 28-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In the Netflix special, Schumer proceeded to mock Hilaria’s background, as she said: “This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain.”

She then said that while she wasn’t “trying to bully a sociopath”, she claimed that Hilaria’s accent could have happened after she visited Spain.

“I’ve been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It’s great, right? Don’t you love it? I loved it, too,” she said. “But Hillary from Boston, f***ing LOOOVED it.”

After Schumer alleged that Hilaria one day decided that she’s “from” Spain, she poked fun at the yoga instructor’s 11-year marriage.

“My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight up pretended to be from Spain. And her husband shot someone,” she said. “My point is, neither of them give a f*** find someone who can stand you.”

Back in December 2020, an unnamed woman took to Twitter to criticise Hilaria’s heritage, writing: “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.” She also questioned Hilaria for occasionally speaking with a Spanish accent, despite the fact that her first language is English.

As she addressed these accusations on Instagram at the time, Hilaria clarified that while she was born in Boston, both her Spanish and American culture is important to her.

“I grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA,” she said. “We celebrate both cultures in our home. Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

In February 2021, she once again addressed the controversy around her heritage and apologised for not being “more clear” about her background.

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a photo of her and her family.

“The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry.”

She added that she’s “proud of the way [she] was raised”, and that she and her husband are “raising [their] children to share the same love and respect for both”.

“Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together,” Hilaria concluded.