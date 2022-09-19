Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ana Navarro, political commentator and co-host of The View, called out television networks’ for their coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as Hurricane Fiona rages through Puerto Rico.

Navarro, who recently became a permanent co-host of The View, took to Twitter on Monday to criticise the funeral coverage amid the ongoing tropical storm.

“Folks, I respect the Queen as much as the next person,” she began her tweet. “I offer my condolences to the Brits and all who loved her. But can I please get some news and footage of the effects of Fiona in Puerto Rico? For those who need reminding, they are American citizens in distress.”

In an earlier tweet, Navarro said she wishes she could “watch the Queen’s funeral without so much commentary.”

“It’s been 11 days of endless royal talk. Makes it hard to focus on the solemnity of the ceremony,” she said. “Glad she’s finally going to rest in peace.”

Navarro’s tweet comes as millions of residents in Puerto Rico are without power due to Hurricane Fiona. The tropical storm reached the US island territory on Sunday. Since then, many rivers have flooded and wind speeds have reached up to 85mph. Puerto Rico officials have described “catastrophic” damage as Fiona sweeps across the island.

Hurricane Fiona hit just two days before the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which struck on 20 September 2017 and destroyed the island’s power grid, causing nearly 3,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral took place on Monday in what was the first state funeral of its kind since Winston Churchill received the honour in 1965. The military-style state funeral was broadcasted on almost every single television channel in Britain. Plus, the funeral is set to cost more than $7.5m, the most expensive single-day operation in UK history and surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics.

The Queen’s coffin will be laid to rest in George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside her husband Prince Philip and her parents – King George VI and the Queen Mother.