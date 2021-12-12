Spoiler alert: This article contains a spoiler from the first episode of And Just Like That…

Sex and the City fans have taken to inundating Peloton’s Instagram account with questions and comments about the reboot And Just Like That after the stationary bike was involved in a major storyline.

In the first episode of the HBO Max series, which launched on Thursday 9 December, the husband of Carrie Bradshaw – spoiler alert – Mr Big (played by Chris Noth) dies from a heart attack after doing a workout on a Peloton bike.

Peloton responded to the storyline in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Dr Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist, said Big’s death was not related to the bike but due to his “extravagant lifestyle”.

“Mr Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six,” she said.

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.”

Steinbaum added: “Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

The accusation that the Peloton had anything to do with Big’s death is even addressed in the second episode of the series, when Miranda (played by Cynthia Nixon) reassures audiences that the financier had been cleared to use the bike by his doctor.

And yet, SATC fans have been inundating Peloton’s Instagram account with comments about Big’s death since the episode aired.

“Rest In Peace Mr Big,” read one comment that received more than 80 likes.

Below a video promoting the company’s new boxing classes, one person wrote: “I guess Mr Big won’t be doing any boxing classes.”

Another person commented beneath a post about Peloton’s new artist series, writing: “Sorry, I’m still trying to pull myself together from #andjustlikethat.”

One person asked why Carrie didn’t take action upon seeing her husband had suffered a heart attack, writing: “‘Why didn’t Carrie call 911?”

Not everyone was so disappointed, with one person writing beneath another post about the boxing classes: “I hated Big anyway.”

One person focused their attention on Noth, commenting: “And just like that Chris north became a peloton instructor lol.”