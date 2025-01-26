Andie MacDowell says she’s experiencing ‘reverse nepotism’ thanks to her daughter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andie MacDowell has joked that she is experiencing “reverse nepotism” thanks to the success of her daughter, Margaret Qualley.

MacDowell, a star of 1990s comedies such as Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day, has seen Qualley, 30, rise through the ranks in Hollywood, having most recently won praise for her performance in The Substance.

The extreme body horror movie sees Qualley play a younger doppelganger of Demi Moore’s character, who takes a black market drug in an attempt to revive her career. The film recently received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Moore.

Speaking recently on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, MacDowell praised her daughter, saying: “She’s crushing it.”

The 66-year-old added: “She’s great, so good in The Substance, and the movie is fantastic. And she takes so many chances, she’s so much braver than I could have ever been. She really carved her own road, I’m super proud of her.”

MacDowell then joked that she’s experiencing “reverse nepotism” adding: “They always accuse the children of [nepotism], but I’m now cool because I’m Margaret Qualley’s mom and also, I’m Jack Antonoff‘s mother-in-law, so it’s a double-whammy.”

open image in gallery Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell ( Getty Images )

Qualley first began starring in films in 2013, making her debut in the Gia Coppola drama Palo Alto and then alongside Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in The Nice Guys. She also starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and the Yorgos Lanthimos films Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness.

She also starred in the Netflix series Maid, where she and MacDowell played mother and daughter.

MacDowell’s eldest daughter Rainey, 35, is also in the entertainment business, having released several songs and starred in movies such as Ocean’s Eight and Shut In.

open image in gallery Andie MacDowell, Rainey Qualley and Margaret Qualley ( Getty Images for National Women' )

Elsewhere, MacDowell gave an update on her physical health during a 23 January appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I have piriformis syndrome,” the Green Card star revealed.

Piriformis syndrome is a rare neuromuscular condition that causes pain and numbness in the butt and back of the legs. According to the American Osteopathic Association, piriformis syndrome affects about 200,000 people in the US each year.

“So it’s a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve, and it was shooting down my leg,” MacDowell explained.

“I thought I was gonna have to have a hip replacement,” she added before admitting she continued to ride her indoor bike machine “like a crazy person” at first.

“It’s not appropriate for my body, and I ended up with bad knees and a bad hip. I thought I was literally falling apart,” the actor said.