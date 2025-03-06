Andrew Cross death: YouTube star dies following horrific accident, aged 36

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prominent adventurer Andrew Cross has died aged 36 after being involved in a “severe” car accident in Colorado.

Cross, known as “Desert Drifter” to half a million fans on YouTube, died on Tuesday (4 March) after being treated for a serious brain injury from a 31 January crash.

“Andrew's spirit is free, surrounded by light and love,” the explorer's sister, Jenna Spooner, announced on the CaringBridge website, where a page was set up to share updates on his health.

“He went to be with the Lord today, March 4 at 10:50 AM MST. It was peaceful and full of love in the room with Evelyn by his side, his parents and close friends nearby,” she added.

“It’s a big loss for all of us, and we’re immensely grateful for your steadfast support and prayers. Throughout all of this, it’s been our heart to stay full of faith, so we wouldn’t look back and wonder ‘what if...’ Thank you for walking in that with us.”

Spooner saidd that the family made the difficult decision to have him taken off life support. Before his death, the doctors put Cross on a mobile ventilator and he walked a loop around the ICU department while the staff lined the hallways to honour him.

“Then in the room, friends & family read scripture, prayed, and sang during the process of removing life support and for over an hour afterwards. It was peaceful and beautiful,” she added.

“Andrew really lived life to the fullest, and his story & impact isn’t over yet. It’s been wonderful to get to know him in new ways as we’ve seen photos and stories shared by so many. We look forward to more of that as we honour a life well lived.”

open image in gallery Cross, known as “Desert Drifter” to half a million fans on YouTube , died on Tuesday after being treated for a serious brain injury from a 31 January crash ( YouTube via Desert Drifter )

Colorado’s Mesa County Coroner's Office confirmed to TMZ that Cross had died from injuries sustained in the two-car accident. Cross was rear-ended at high speed while stationary.

After the accident, Cross’s wife, Evelyn, shared a video on his YouTube channel, telling subscribers that he “suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and immediately underwent brain surgery upon arrival at the ER” and was “fighting for his life”.

The YouTuber described his vlogging as “exploration and adventure with a historical twist”, documenting desert tours and mountain climbs, giving subscribers an archaeological insight into the landscapes.

Fans have been paying tribute to the YouTuber online, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “Thank You to Andrew Cross aka ‘Desert Drifter’ for bringing us the beautiful and amazing West of the US.

“Also for showing us a glimpse into a way of life for people who came before us RIP many prayers for his family you will be missed.”

Another fan added: “We will miss you Desert Drifter. No other videos compared to yours. You took us places we could never go on our own. Through your lens we were able to catch a glimpse of the past. You treated every ancient site with the utmost respect. Fly high Andrew.”

One subscriber added: “Evelyn, my condolences to you. Rest in peace, Andrew. I’m 74 years old and you took me to adventures that I could have never gone on. Thank you.”