Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, has gotten rid of some photos on his social media account amid reports of the Good Morning America anchor’s relationship with TJ Holmes.

While the 55-year-old actor hasn’t publicly spoken out about Robach and Holmes’ relationship rumours, he has deleted all photos of his spouse from Instagram. Prior to his wife making headlines this week, Shue posted many sweet images of them together, including one of them kissing in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in 2020, as reported by People.

In the caption of that photo, he wrote: “Incredible weather and view with my baby - take nothing for granted.”

Some of the now-deleted photos also included an image of him and Robach dressed up as characters from Top Gun for Halloween in 2020. In 2021, he shared a picture of himself backstage at GMA with his wife and Michael Strahan.

Shue also reportedly deleted a post that had a picture of him and Robach after they appeared to go on a run, with a caption that reads: “Through rain - by the river - a run to celebrate life - Amy shows us all how to live - everyday - We are the luckiest.”

Although Shue doesn’t have any photos of Robach currently on his Instagram, there is one November 2020 post that mentions the TV host. The photo includes a selfie of the actor in New York City after he went on a run.

“Missing my running partner @ajrobach but feeling inspired by the incredible hopeful response from so many of you to the cause of @thepeopleorg - just getting started - more to come,” he wrote in the caption.

The Melrose Place star deleted some of his Instagram posts days after DailyMail broke the news about Holmes and Robach’s romance. On Monday, the publication shared photos of the TV anchors on various outings in New York City including one of them holding hands. The outlet also reported that they went on a trip to a secluded cabin together two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Sources told DailyMail that their alleged relationship started after both parties ended their separate marriages during the same month. In August, Robach and Shue split, while Holmes split with his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig.

While neither Holmes or Robach have publicly addressed the romance rumours or confirmed if they’re dating, they have both deactivated their Instagram accounts.

During GMA3 on Wednesday, Holmes addressed Robach in his first on-air appearance since reports emerged of their potential relationship. Although he didn’t mention the dating rumours, he did acknowledge that his usual colleagues, Robach and correspondent Jennifer Ashton, were missing from the segment that day.

“You can leave us now with comfort in knowing, guys, that Robach and Dr. Ashton will be back real, real soon, okay? Won’t be stuck with me, just me, much longer,” he said, when signing off from the program.

The Independent has contacted ABC about Holmes and a representative for Robach for comment.