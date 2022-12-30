Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andrew Tate was detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, less than 24 hours after the kickboxer turned controversial influencer hit out at climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Following the pair’s heated Twitter exchange, an edited Wikipedia entry has gone viral showing Tate was knocked out by Thunberg in a kickboxing match located on the “Twitter streets”.

The saga began on 29 December when Tate – who was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the platform – directed a tweet at Thunberg, in which he attempted to bait the 19-year-old climate campaigner into a debate about the carbon emissions of his “33 cars”.

“I have 33 cars,” he claimed in the tweet, before listing the specifications for his fleet of Bugatti and Ferraris.

“This is just the start,” the 36-year-old influencer continued. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

In response, Thunberg invited Tate to “enlighten” her about all his carbon emissions by emailing her at “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”. Her tweet instantly went viral, with many users praising Thunberg’s reply as “the greatest tweet of all time”.

While Tate’s initial response to Thunberg’s clapback was: “How dare you?!” the influencer then posted a bizarre video in which he received some “not recycled” pizza boxes from someone off-camera.

“Greta’s email address is ‘I have small d*** energy’. Why would that be her own email? Strange,” he said in the video. “I don’t want to assume her gender, it’s 50/50, but it is what it is.”

“I’m not actually mad at Greta,” he continued, as he was handed two pizza boxes with the name of a Romanian pizza chain, called “Jerry’s Pizza,” printed on the box.

✕ Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thunberg's comments about him

Shortly after posting the video, reports emerged that Tate and his brother had been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, prosecutors said. The siblings have been under criminal investigation since April, it was reported.

Prosecutors also said they have found six women who claim to have been sexually exploited by the suspects.

It’s been speculated that authorities used the video showing the Jerry’s Pizza boxes to confirm Tate was in the country.

While Tate has continued to tweet about the “Matrix” amid his detention, that hasn’t stopped internet users from roasting the social media influencer, who has become widely known for his “misogynistic” views towards women.

In one viral tweet, user Calum Cones noticed that Tate’s Wikipedia page had been edited to show Thunberg’s Twitter take-down of the former professional kickboxer. “Nah stop it, someone edited Andrew Tate’s Wiki page to say he lost to Greta,” Cones tweeted. “Possibly my favourite Wiki edit to date”.

A screenshot of the since-removed Wikipedia entry shows Thunberg as Tate’s most recent opponent under the section, “Kickboxing record”. The match took place on “2022-12-27” in the “Twitter streets”.

The entry also said it only took Thunberg one second to claim victory over Tate.

“Internet at its f***ing prime,” one person responded. “This is genius”.

According to the site, the change was made by someone with the username “SeosiWrestling,” who edited Tate’s page on 29 December at 2.25pm ET. Unsurprisingly, the entry has since been taken down by Wikipedia.

On 30 December, Thunberg responded to the news that her online spat with Tate had allegedly aided in his arrest by tweeting the cheeky dig: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”