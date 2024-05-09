Andy Cohen addresses John Mayer dating rumours

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Cohen has reacted to rumours that he and musician John Mayer were secretly dating.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Bravo host addressed the rampant rumours that he and the “Gravity” crooner were in a secret relationship. The 55-year-old dismissed the claims, saying: “Let them speculate!”

“But because we’re so affectionate toward each other, people don’t know what box to put that in,” Cohen continued to the outlet. “They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not.”

Although the Watch What Happens Live host admitted that the two are “in love with each other,” he stressed that the love that they share for each other is purely platonic.

The pair have been friends for over a decade after being introduced through a mutual friend and bonding through their shared love of the band, The Grateful Dead.

US singer-songwriter John Mayer (R) speaks onstage during the ceremony to honor Talk Show host Andy Cohen (L) with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles, California, on 4 February 2022 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Last year, radio personality Howard Stern asked Cohen if he was in love with Mayer on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in June 2023. Cohen added fuel to the fire when he said, “I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other.”

Later on, he clarified, swearing upon the lives of his children - son Benjamin, 4, and Lucy, nineteen months - that he and Mayer have never had a sexual relationship.

Rumours of their relationship being more than platonic have dogged the pals for almost a decade. In 2018, after a video of Mayer serenading him with an acoustic version of Diana Ross‘s “It’s My House,” dating speculation began to swirl more fervently.

At the time, Cohen thanked Mayer with a hug and a peck on the lips, which did nothing to quell suspicions. “I’ve done nothing but learn that song in the last 48 hours,” Mayer told him. “I have eaten, breathed, and slept ‘It’s My House.’

“I didn’t know the song,” he continued. “Now I’ll never forget the song.”

In an interview with CNN, the Bravo host doubled down that their friendship was just that, a friendship and nothing more. When Cohen was asked if he was surprised by the rumours, he replied, “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time. I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

Cohen has always spoken highly of his friend, having gushed about him in a 2015 article for Entertainment Weekly article, writing, “John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s*** on late-night TV.”

In the same article, Cohen revealed that the pair were so close that they went on a road trip together to see their favourite band the Grateful Dead. He noted that during the trip was the best wingman to him.

“The dude who can make all the ladies’ panties drop to the Powerhouse [a gay bar],” he wrote. “John was the ultimate wingman, asking me who was tickling my fancy. As the night went on, we wound up on the dance floor and — from what I remember — it was nothing short of euphoric.”

Cohen is single and is reportedly on all the dating apps, including Tinder, Grindr, Scruff, Hinge, and Raya. As for Mayer’s relationship status, it seems the songwriter has decided to keep his love life a lot more private.