Andy Cohen has shared the surprising interaction he had with a social media troll who attempted to criticise his parenting.

On Thursday, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a screenshot of a conversation that took place after he responded to the critic through Instagram direct messages, in which the unidentified user apologised after dad-shaming Cohen for his parenting of two-year-old Benjamin.

The conversation began with the user messaging Cohen: “You should try and be a better person for your son,” to which the television host replied: “What am I doing wrong?”

The question was met with surprise from the user, who then admitted that they had not expected a response from the celebrity presenter, and that they were just “being a troll”.

“Oh wow didn’t expect a response. I was just being a troll. You’re doing fine. Sry,” the person replied, prompting Cohen to point out that he is “indeed a real person” before adding: “Thanks for understanding.”

According to the screenshot shared by Cohen, the interaction continued with the troll then telling the father-of-one that it’s “so cool” that he responded, before suggesting that the 53-year-old “probably shouldn’t confront trolls though”.

“You probably shouldn’t troll people though,” Cohen responded, prompting the troll to like the answer.

Cohen shared the screenshot of the parent-shaming, and the subsequent conversation, on Instagram along with the caption: “Social media in a nutshell…”

The interaction prompted an outpouring of responses from Cohen’s followers, with many shocked by the conversation’s turn.

“Is this real? Because omg,” Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie commented, while Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi wrote: “Oh dear lord.”

Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman also responded to the interaction, commenting multiple laughing face emojis and writing: “I love you. You are an amazing person and father. Never listen to the trolls.”

The screenshot was also met with praise for Cohen’s handling of the situation, with someone else adding: “You handled this perfectly.”

This is not the first time that Cohen has addressed parent-shamers on social media, as he previously responded to a troll who criticised his choice to take his then-newborn son for a walk because it was “too soon” to take the baby “out into the world”.

In response, the Bravo host replied: “My pediatrician told me to take him out. And this was Friday when it was 55 degrees. What else you got?” according to The New York Times.

Cohen welcomed his first child, born via surrogate, in February 2019. Following the baby’s arrival, he had shared a black-and-white photo of himself holding his son on Instagram, which he captioned: “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”