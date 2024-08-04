Support truly

Judy Murray has shared a video of her son, Andy Murray, eating a donut following his retirement from tennis.

Andy, 37, played the final match in his last ever tournament on Thursday (1 August), when he and Dan Evans were comprehensively defeated 6-2, 6-4 by USA’s Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles competition in the Paris Olympics.

The match brought the curtain down on a glittering 20-year career, across which Andy has won three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Judy, 64 – who coached her son in his early years – has now shared a clip on X of her son indulging in some well-earned sweet treats while watching the women’s gymnastics.

She captioned her post: “When you can finally eat whatever you want……”

Judy added a donut emoji and a pig emoji at the end.

Another tennis legend, former world No 1 Billie Jean King, can be seen sitting behind Andy in the clip, filming the gymnastics event on her phone.

Hours after his match on Thursday, Murray delighted fans with his famous deadpan humour, joking on X: “Never even liked tennis anyway.”

The comment was accompanied by a slight alteration to his bio, which now says “I played tennis”, whereas before it said “I play tennis”.

Judy retweeted the post, writing: “Me neither.”

In an interview with Eurosport, Murray said he was “just looking forward to what’s next now”, and revealed he had received a message from Bjorn Borg.

“He said, ‘Congrats to one of the all-time greats, good luck for what’s next,’” said Andy.

“I’m very aware that the guys I was competing against had significantly better careers than I have.

“But, for a period in the middle part of my career, I was competing with them in the biggest tournaments consistently and I managed to get to number one in the world whilst they were all playing and that meant a lot to me.

“It hasn’t been easy to win the major competitions whilst they’ve been around. So, to have someone of that stature recognise that was obviously really special.”

To coincide with Andy’s retirement, his wife Kim gave an interview to The Telegraph, in which she admitted it had been “hard work” living with her husband through his injuries over the years.

“It was very hard living with him throughout it,” she said. “I was trying to bring up a small child and he was genuinely miserable. He was in pain. Just walking the dog was awful. And I found it awful too, because it was such hard work.”

Andy began dating Kim in 2005, the daughter of player-turned-coach Nigel Sears. The couple announced their engagement in 2014, marrying the following year. They share four children.