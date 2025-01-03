Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

WNBA star Angel Reese has deleted her Instagram account after she posted a snap of her New Year’s Eve outfit.

The Chicago Sky star’s Instagram profile is no longer on the social media platform, as of January 3. Her apparent decision to remove her account comes days after she shared her New Year’s Eve outfit, which is still featured in videos on her TikTok account.

For the holiday, Reese wore a brown spaghetti-strapped dress with a large cut-out design on the front and a slit on the side. There was also a thin strap in the center of the outfit. She paired her look with a black purse, white and gold bracelets, and gold earrings.

When a video of her in the outfit was re-shared on X, formerly Twitter, some critics suggested her look was too revealing.

“She has a lot of trust in that string,” one quipped, while another claimed: “This girl just wants more attention but don’t want to hoop lol.”

However, multiple people went on to defend the 22-year-old athlete from the criticism and praised her New Year’s Eve look.

“She looks amazing!” one wrote.

“She’s 22!” another wrote. “She’s young and fly and supposed to stunt rn. I don’t understand all the hate and negativity.”

“Nobody sexualize her please!!” a third begged.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Reese for comment.

During her debut WNBA season with Chicago Sky, Reese became the first rookie with an All-Star Game double-double. She’s also the first WNBA player to record back-to-back games of 20 or more rebounds, with her 24 double-doubles breaking the league’s rookie record.

Angel Reese also shared video and pictures of her New Year’s Eve look on TikTok ( Getty Images )

In 2024, Reese signed a four-year contract with the Chicago Sky worth $324,383. According to Spotrac, an online sports financial system, Reese is expected to earn an annual salary of $73,439 for the 2024 WNBA season. However, she could earn over $1 million from brand deals and endorsements. She ​​signed a multi-year deal with Reebok, which saw the basketball star create her personal collection of products called “Angel’s Picks.”

According to Spotrac, she has also signed endorsement deals with brands including Beats by Dre, Tampax, Airbnb, Amazon, Playstation, Bose, Raising Cane’s, Sonic, and Mielle Organics, worth an estimated total of $1.8 million.

In November, she made clarifications about her financial success. During an appearance at ComplexCon, panelist Speedy Morman asked Reese whether her reported net worth of $2 million was “inaccurate.”

“Yeah,” she simply replied, before adding that this reported net worth was “way off.” She expressed how grateful she was to be financially stable, noting that it was “not just a luxury” for her.

“It’s a luxury for everyone around me,” Reese explained. “I’m able to soon retire my mom. I can pay my mom’s mortgage. My family, everybody’s taken care of. I bring my friends here.”